Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop In Vidor

June 4, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Vidor will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, June 8. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will co-host the workshop via livestream to represent the TMO, answer questions, and speak about the Music Friendly Community program.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Vidor's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Vidor will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

“As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I am committed to working alongside community and business leaders in Vidor to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop – Vidor

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6 pm CT

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83190475938?pwd=SDFQSWp5azhzYTBtNjBrRTc1YUlEZz09

Meeting ID: 831 9047 5938

Passcode: VCOC

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,83190475938#,,,,*856693# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 831 9047 5938

Passcode: 856693

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Vidor City Manager Robbie Hood: rhood@cityofvidor.com

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities