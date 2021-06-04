State Announces Dozens of New Weekend Walk-In Vaccination Clinics

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced dozens of new walk-in clinics as the State works to make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible throughout Vermont.

Governor Scott previously announced that when 80% of Vermont’s eligible population (those age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and remove remaining restrictions. As of Thursday, it was at 78.6% of eligible Vermonters, needing 7,878 more people to reach the goal.

“Vermonters have stepped up throughout this pandemic and we are very close to our vaccination goal,” said Governor Scott. “As we’re seeing a slow-down in the number of people being vaccinated, we need those who have not yet gotten their shot to find a clinic today. It has never been easier, with hundreds of clinics across the state. Vaccines are free, safe and very effective – now is the time.”

Vermont has led the nation in its vaccination efforts, with a higher percentage of its population having received at least one dose than any other state in the country. To ensure as many Vermonters as possible can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the state continues to offer walk-in and by-appointment clinics statewide through state clinics, hospitals, primary care providers, pharmacies, schools, businesses and public spaces with the support of EMS crews, the Vermont National Guard and many local partners.

Currently scheduled pop-up, walk-in events for Friday, June 4 – Monday, June 7 are listed below. In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around the state are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco.

Friday, June 4

Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Professional Bldg., Lower Level, 289 County Rd., Windsor (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans (9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)

Essex Fair Grounds, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction (9:00 a.m. - 12: p.m.; 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Lakeview Mobile Home Park, Shelburne Rd., Shelburne (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Sharon Rest Area, I-89 Northbound, Sharon (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Dr., Newport (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Williston Rest Area, I-89 Northbound, Williston (1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

St. Johnsbury School, 257 Western Ave., St. Johnsbury (1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Thunder Road, 80 Fisher Rd., Barre (3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Concert, College St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Backside at 405 Concert Series, 405 Pine St., Burlington (6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, June 5

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Capital City Farmer’s Market, 133 State St., Montpelier (9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

Sandbar State Park, Milton (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

St. Albans Bay Car and Motorcycle Show, St. Albans Bay Park (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Rd, Brandon (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Artist Fair, College St, Burlington (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Concert, Church St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Backside at 405 Concert Series, 405 Pine St., Burlington (6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)

Sunday, June 6

Lake Seymour Boat Launch, Morgan (6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.)

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Lake Seymour Beach, Morgan (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Waterbury Center State Park, 177 Reservoir Rd. , Waterbury Center (9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.)

Elmore State Park, 856 VT-12, Elmore (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Lake Willoughby South Beach, VT Route 5a, Westmore (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Rd., Ludlow (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Bolton Potholes, 1 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Lake Willoughby North Beach, VT Route 5a, Westmore (2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Plainfield Community Suppers, 641 Recreation Field Rd., Plainfield (4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Monday, June 7

Barre Courthouse, 255 N Main St., Barre (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Williston Woods Mobile Home Park, 126 Williston Woods Rd., Williston (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

St. George Villa Mobile Home Park, 8066 Route 2a, St. George (1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Paramount Theater, 30 Center St., Rutland (3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Sunset Lake Villa Mobile Home Park, 829 Richmond Rd., Hinesburg (3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

The Edge, 115 Wellness Drive Williston (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) – Offering a free 1-month membership if you get your shot!

Triple L Mobile Home Park, Hinesburg Rd., Hinesburg (5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Vaccine clinics for restaurant, hospitality, and tourism workers

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

