Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Now Open at The District in South Jordan, UT

4th Utah Location Delivers Benefits of Hydration Infusion Therapy to Area Residents and Businesses

There's no better way to discover the endless benefits of IV hydration therapy than to simply come in, sit in one of our massage chairs, and let us hook you up--literally!” — Alex Cannon, owner and operator

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, US, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a leading provider of IV hydration therapy, today announced that it has opened a new retail location in South Jordan, UT at The District. Grand Opening events and specials begin June 10 and run through the end of June 2021. This new location will provide an array of IV hydration solutions, injections, and NAD+ therapy. All solutions use a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and IV fluids. IV therapy is infused directly into the bloodstream, giving the recipient’s cells rapid access to the nutrients required for healing, improved performance, and general well-being.

“IV hydration therapy is a new thing for many people,” said Alex Cannon, co-owner and operator. “Those who have come in so far or who have visited our Lehi, Riverwoods, and St. George stores have provided great feedback so far. To help people get more familiar with a service like ours, we invite anyone to make an appointment for a free primary IV between now and the end of May. There's no better way to discover the endless benefits of IV hydration therapy than to simply come in, sit in one of our massage chairs, and let us hook you up--literally!"

Prime IV customers give their experience high ratings. Emily H. wrote on Google, “I had such a great experience at Prime IV. The facility is beautiful. The staff are friendly and kind. There was a wide variety of product choices and the staff member who was helping me choose my IV was very knowledgeable and explained the options so well. The nurse who administered the IV was so sweet and made sure I was comfortable in their state of the art massage chair. Once I got all settled the massage chair literally rocked me to sleep. That was three days ago and I’ve had higher energy ever since. I highly recommend Prime IV.”

IV hydration therapy offers a host of benefits and is used by many to alleviate symptoms associated with flu, migraines, seasonal allergies, weight gain, muscle pain, dry skin, joint pain, and even premature aging—among a variety of other ailments.

This South Jordan store is located at The District and will feature the following:

- 10 specialized infusions with high doses of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants that provide 100 percent absorption to cells and tissues that need it most.

- Injections to supplement nutrition sources and boost vitamins and minerals.

- Monthly memberships to support health and wellness goals over time

- Highly skilled and certified staff of medical professionals committed to their client’s health and wellness journey.

- Services ranging from helping boost immunity to relieving chronic fatigue, allergy symptoms, migraines, Lyme disease and Lupus symptoms and improving athletic performance, accelerating recovery, reducing the effects of aging, enhancing weight loss, and many more.

“As part of our grand opening, we invite you to drop by or look online for our specials,” said Cannon. “We are offering free IVs, free vitamin injections, discount memberships, and more!”

Beginning June 10, 2021, hours at The District location will be from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday-Friday and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturdays (closed Sundays). Grand opening specials will be posted on the store’s website at www.primeivthedistrict.com and social media sites (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn). Prime IV expects grand opening specials to run through the month of June.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – The District (South Jordan) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.



Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivthedistrict.com, via email at info@primeivthedistrict.com, or by calling 385.787.6868.

Prime IV Lehi is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

