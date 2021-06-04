June Class Schedule at Pechmann Fishing Education Center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (June 4, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its June class schedule, including a free fishing event on June 12 for children 15-years-old and under in celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week June 5 – 13.
All courses will be led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required for most classes.
June:
- June 7 & 8: Navigational Chart Workshop, 6 – 9 p.m.
- June 9: Entomology for Anglers, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (virtual)
- June 12: Youth Fishing Day, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 15 & younger. Space is limited to the first 100 children.
- June 15: Fly Fishing Basics, 6 – 8:30 p.m. (virtual)
- June 16: Intro to Fly-casting, 6 – 8 p.m.
- June 17: Entomology for Anglers, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- June 19 & 26: Kayak Fishing Workshop, 3 –8 p.m.
- June 22: Advanced Knots and Rigging, 6:30 – 8 p.m.
- June 24: Fly-tying Forum, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- June 26: Introduction to Fishing for Women, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- June 29: Surf Fishing Workshop, 6:30 – 8 p.m. (virtual)
- June 30: Fly-tying 101: Tools and Materials, 6:30 – 8 p.m. (virtual)
Registration for all clinics and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.