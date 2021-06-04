June Class Schedule at Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (June 4, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its June class schedule, including a free fishing event on June 12 for children 15-years-old and under in celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week June 5 – 13.

All courses will be led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required for most classes.

June:

Registration for all clinics and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.