PLDO Partner Brian J. Lamoureux to be a Featured Panelist at the 10th Annual ASA Equipment Valuation Conference
I look forward to exploring the role of social media in our society and offering practical tips to avoid dangers that lurk in this digital space, if not managed properly.”JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) Partner Brian J. Lamoureux, a prominent business and employment lawyer and leading voice on social and digital media law, will be a featured panelist during the 10th Annual ASA Equipment Valuation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Attorney Lamoureux’s presentation on “Social Media For Appraisers: Traps and Tips” will begin at 2:35 p.m. and address the benefits, pitfalls and legal risks of using social media as part of an appraiser’s business strategy and offer best practice techniques to avoid unintended negative consequences. For information about the event, click here.
— Brian J. Lamoureux, PLDO Partner
“Social media has evolved into a necessary tool in business marketing and brand development that must be approached with caution and clarity of purpose,” said Attorney Lamoureux. “One misstep can destroy your reputation when you least expect it and cause irreparable harm to your business. I look forward to exploring the role of social media in our society and offering practical tips to avoid dangers that lurk in this digital space, if not managed properly.”
Attorney Lamoureux is a member of PLDO’s Employment, Litigation, Cyber Law, and Corporate & Business Teams. His extensive practice areas include complex commercial litigation, employment law, construction law, social media law, and creditors’ rights. In addition to being an accomplished business litigator, he is a frequent guest speaker, published author and broadcast commentator on cybersecurity and social and digital media legal issues in the news, having made appearances on WPRI-TV, WJAR-TV, WPRO-AM, MYRI-TV, and NECN-TV. He also created and teaches an MBA-level course called “Digital and Social Media in the Business Environment” at his alma mater, Providence College, where he is also a Practitioner Faculty member. In 2011, he was honored for his achievements by Providence Business News with a 40 Under Forty award. And, in 2019, he received Providence College’s Excellence in Teaching award.
Attorney Lamoureux holds a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island and earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Syracuse University College of Law. At the same time, he received a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is qualified to serve as a receiver in Rhode Island Superior Court.
To contact Attorney Lamoureux, please call 401-824-5155 or email bjl@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida.
For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC
email us here