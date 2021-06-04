Global Air Filtration Media Market to Grow by a CAGR of 7.44% During 2020-2028; Increasing Concerns and Stringent Regulations to Curb CO2 Emissions to Boost Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Air Filtration Media Market Research Report Are Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Donaldson Company, 3M Company, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Lydall, Inc., and others key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 91% of the world’s population lives in places where air quality levels exceed the limits shared by the WHO. Moreover, around 4.2 million deaths every year are caused due to the various health complications associated with ambient air pollution.

Research Nester, in its repository of market research reports, recently added a report titled “ Global Air Filtration Media Market ” which focuses on the latest market trends, opportunities, growth drivers, and the challenges that are associated with the growth of the market during the period 2019-2028.

Air pollution is known to be the 4th largest threat to human health, and its burden tends to be greater across both low- and middle-income nations. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States, the major sources of emissions of air pollution are from stationary fuel combustion sources, industrial & other processes, and highway vehicles among others. In a statistical data by the EPA, in the United States in the year 2017, industrial and other processes contributed to 95.3% of the NH3 emissions, 74% of the VOC, 49.9% of the direct PM10, and 39.8% of the direct PM2.5. Highway vehicles, on the other hand, contributed to 37.7% of the CO emissions, and 31.8% of the NOx emissions. Moreover, stationary fuel combustion constituted 70.8% of the SO2 emissions, 44.4% of direct PM2.5, 33% of direct PM10, and 28.9% of NOx respectively.

The global air filtration media market is anticipated to grow on account of the growing industrialization worldwide, and the need to control the emissions arising from the industries. Moreover, owing to the increasingly stringent norms of the government to curb air pollution, there is a rising demand for different types of industrial air filters amongst the industries so as to regulate their emission levels, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth. The market, which registered a revenue of USD 3621.2 Million in 2019, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028, and further reach USD 6956.9 Million by the end of 2028. The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the increasing adoption of HVAC systems, and air purifying systems in commercial and residential settings, along with the growing advancements in air filtration media products. The global air filtration media market is further projected to reach USD 4242.1 Million by the end of 2021.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Based on geography, the global air filtration media market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 42.0% in the year 2028 and grow with the highest CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of several countries, such as India, Pakistan, China, and others, where the volume of air pollutants is often very high. In other statistics by the WHO, South Asia had the highest level of PM2.5 air pollution in 2017 as compared to other regions. In the year 2000, PM2.5 air pollution in the region was 78.9 micrograms per cubic meter, which increased to 82.9 micrograms per cubic meter in the year 2017. The statistics also stated that Nepal and India in South Asia were registered among the top ten countries with the highest mean exposure to ambient pollution. The market in the region is further projected to reach USD 1609.5 Million by the end of 2021. The Asia Pacific air filtration media market is segmented by country into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, South East Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, out of which, the market in China is projected to register the largest revenue of USD 1720.6 Million by the end of 2028. On the other hand, the market in the region is segmented by filter type into activated carbon, nonwoven fabrics, electrostatic filter, fiberglass, and others, out of which, the activated carbon segment is projected to hold the largest market revenue of USD 841.7 Million by the end of 2021. The Asia Pacific air filtration media market is also segmented by grade into HEPA, MERV, ULPA, and others, out of which, the MERV segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in North America is anticipated to attain a market revenue of USD 1134.1 Million by the end of 2021 and further grow by a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness amongst the individuals in the nation for the diseases caused due to air pollution, along with rise in initiatives for regulating the emission levels are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada, out of which, the United States air filtration media market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. The North America air filtration media market is also segmented by media type into spunbond, needlefelt, meltblown, wet laid, and others, out of which, the meltblown segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period. The market in the region is also segmented by reusability into washable/reusable and disposable, out of which, the disposable segment is anticipated to register the largest market revenue of USD 703.40 Million by the end of 2021.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global air filtration media market is segmented on the basis of filter type into activated carbon, nonwoven fabrics, electrostatic filter, fiberglass, and others. Out of these segments, the activated carbon segment is projected to hold the highest market share and attain revenue of USD 1947.9 Million by the end of 2021. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. The global market is also segmented by application into HVAC, air purifier, automotive & transportation, face mask, and others, out of which, the automotive & transportation segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and attain revenue of USD 2869.8 Million by the end of 2028. The HVAC segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period.

The global air filtration media market is also segmented on the basis of media type, reusability, grade, providers, and by end-users.

Global Air Filtration Media Market, Segmentation by Media Type

Spunbond

Needlefelt

Meltblown

Wet Laid

Others

Global Air Filtration Media Market, Segmentation by Reusability

Washable/Reusable

Disposable

Global Air Filtration Media Market, Segmentation by Grade

HEPA

MERV

ULPA

Other

Global Air Filtration Media Market, Segmentation by Providers

OEMs

Aftermarket/Third Party Vendors

Global Air Filtration Media Market, Segmentation by End Users

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Some of the major industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the global air filtration media market are Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Donaldson Company, 3M Company, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Lydall, Inc., and others.

