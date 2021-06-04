Team Qhubeka ASSOS motivated for Tour de Suisse

Team Qhubeka ASSOS (www.TeamQhubeka.com) will take to the start of the Tour de Suisse, motivated to race well on the home roads of ASSOS of Switzerland, BMC Switzerland and On Running. The 8-stage race includes two time trials while the 6 road stages all incorporate a significant amount of climbing meters.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS has selected a team based upon the hilly terrain and will be led by Domenico Pozzovivo. Joining Pozzovivo will be our Swiss climber, Kilian Frankiny, fresh off the back of completing the Giro d'Italia.

Road captain Simon Clarke will marshal the troops on the road, with Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Nicholas Dlamini, Andreas Stokbro and Connor Brown completing our line-up.

We are grateful to Tyler Haab, who is our next fan to have assisted in announcing one of our race line-ups, with his brilliant video (https://bit.ly/3idLGnn) announcing our roster while cycling up the Col de Galibier.

Alex Sans Vega - Sport Director "Tour de Suisse is a beautiful race and a very difficult race. If a person is to think of Switzerland then normally, very big mountains are an immediate associated thought of the region. There are many mountains on the parcour this year, even the 2nd time trial has a significant climb, but we are confident in the team we have selected for this race. Our aim is to be active and show ourselves throughout the race, as this will be important for our Swiss partners and our fans in the region."

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

