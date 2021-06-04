Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Marathon Petroleum in Nashville Recognized for Workplace Safety Record

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) recognizes Marathon Petroleum Company’s (MPC) Nashville asphalt terminal with its Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition (STAR) award.

The award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

“MPC once again meets the high standards set to receive this award. The company has proven its ability to uphold an excellent safety record,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott. “It takes effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace.”

Scott presented the Volunteer STAR award to MPC’s Nashville asphalt terminal managers and employees at its facility in Nashville.

MPC’s Nashville asphalt terminal’s facility manufactures asphalt mixtures for paving. TOSHA has honored the site with the Volunteer STAR award once before.

“The backbone of our STAR certification is the dedicated employees that work safely every day, while looking out for each other, and employing safety awareness tools and mitigation techniques,” said Nashville Asphalt Terminal Supervisor Brian Boggan. “We consistently identify areas for continuous improvement during daily tasks to enhance overall safety and performance. It is this commitment to safety that makes me excited to come to work every day.”

There are currently 35 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. TOSHA awards the company a certificate of recognition, along with a STAR flag it can fly at its facility. The company also has the option of using the Volunteer STAR logo on its correspondences and documents.

The standard for participation in the STAR program confirms a company’s safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries. As part of the program, TOSHA removes employers from programmed compliance inspection lists for three years.

For more information on the Volunteer STAR award program and other TOSHA award programs, contact the agency at (800) 325-9901.

 

Pictured: Nashville Asphalt Terminal Supervisor Brian Boggan, left, and Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott

Marathon Petroleum in Nashville Recognized for Workplace Safety Record

