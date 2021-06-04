Global Collaboration Develops Core Principles for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

WASHINGTON DC, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Ecological Restoration (SER), the IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management (CEM), and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration’s Best Practices Task Force (BPTF) presented three new ecosystem restoration resources during a live, virtual high-level panel as a part of the formal launch events for the United Nations’ (UN) Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The UN’s commitment to ecosystem restoration represents an unparalleled opportunity to advance ecosystem repair and improve human wellbeing. However, for global initiatives to be successful there is a critical need for a shared vision of the science, practice, and policy of ecosystem restoration.

“To fulfill the ambitions of the UN Decade, the next ten years must see a massive acceleration in the pace of global restoration activity,” said Jim Hallett, Chair of SER. “That’s why it is so important to have strong principles, sound science, engaged communities, and a common understanding of the wide array of restorative activities that can heal the planet.”

“There is no longer a question of whether restoration is needed. It’s clear we cannot address the climate emergency without it,” said Christophe Besacier, Forestry Officer at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization “But this is the first time we have had common principles to ensure ecosystem restoration is implemented in a manner that enhances both human and ecological conditions. This collaboration is a really important step forward for ecosystem restoration."

Angela Andrade, Chair of the IUCN’s Commission on Ecosystem Management, added: "The products of the Global Forum provide critical tools for practitioners, policy-makers, and investors to effectively design, implement, and measure success in restoration across all ecosystems and scales. We are very excited about what this means for the UN Decade, to ensure that projects around the world are delivering a net gain for ecosystems, for biodiversity and for local communities”.

In order to advance the scientific underpinning of ecosystem restoration, SER and IUCN engaged 58 restoration experts from 21 countries during the 3rd Biennial Global Forum on Ecological Restoration, in April 2021.

These experts delivered initial recommendations for public consultation and feedback on:

1) the definition of ‘net gain’ in restoration and how it can be measured, prioritized, and standardized;

2) a framework for prioritizing restorative activities and interventions; and

3) nine common principles and common standards of practice applicable across all types of ecosystem restoration activities.

For this third objective, to identify principles for the UN Decade, they also partnered with the UN Decade Best Practices Task Force.

In addition to the principles, the Forum defined ‘net gain’ as: “A measurable, positive net change in ecosystem integrity, native biodiversity, and human wellbeing that results from a combination of sustainable resource use, conservation, and restoration. Net gain should be measurable at any scale, including ecosystem and land/seascape scales and sustained over time.”

The discussion draft with all products will be open for public consultation in June and July and will be finalized at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in September. Held once every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress brings together several thousand leaders and decision-makers from government, civil society, indigenous peoples, business, and academia, with the goal of conserving the environment and harnessing the solutions nature offers to global challenges. The event in September will be IUCN’s first hybrid in-person and virtual event.

From June 21-24, 2021, SER will host (virtually) its 9th World Conference on Ecological Restoration, SER2021. With over 1,200 participants from more than 60 countries already registered, it is the world’s premier event for sharing ecological restoration research, policy, and practical innovations and challenges. Conference participants will be invited to discuss and comment on the drafts during dedicated roundtable discussions at the event. To learn more visit: www.ser2021.org.



About the Society for Ecological Restoration

The Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) advances the science, practice and policy of ecological restoration to sustain biodiversity, improve resilience in a changing climate, and re-establish an ecologically healthy relationship between nature and culture. An international non-profit organization with almost 4,000 members in more than 85 countries, we actively promote participatory, knowledge-based approaches to restoration. Learn more about our work at www.ser.org.

About IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management

IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management is a network of professionals whose mission is to act as a source of advice on the environmental, economic, social and cultural factors that affect natural resources and biological diversity.

About the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration Best Practices Task Force (BPTF)

To boost actions for the implementation of the UN Decade, a FAO-led Task Force on Best Practices was established to prepare guiding principles and enhance knowledge dissemination and capacity development efforts over the next ten years. With more than 100 members from 46 leading global organizations, the Task Force is a broad network of experts from all ecosystems and welcomes new members every day.



