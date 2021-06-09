Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Peristaltic Pumps Market 2021-2030

Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global peristaltic pumps market is expected to grow from $1.24 billion in 2020 to $1.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to growing application of peristaltic pumps in medical, food and beverages, chemical processing industries and increase in investments in water and wastewater treatment sector. The peristaltic pumps market is expected to reach $1.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.36%. The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the peristaltic pumps market in the forecast period.

The peristaltic pumps market consists of sales of peristaltic pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture peristaltic pumps. A peristaltic pump, also known as a roller pump, is a positive displacement pump that moves the fluid at a constant speed regardless of pressure at inlet end and can be used to pump a wide range of fluids. The fluid is stored within a flexible hose or tube fitted inside the pump casing.

Trends In The Global Peristaltic Pumps Market

The technological advancements are shaping the peristaltic pumps market. Peristaltic pumps manufacturing companies are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions for peristaltic pumps with increased accuracy, and ability to pump fluids at low pressures. For instance, in January 2020, a US based Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC launched Reglo Peristaltic Pump Series that are built to be extremely accurate low-flow (100 mL/min) models with MasterflexLive technology and compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 regulations. The combination of features intends to provide a fluid handling experience that is connected, responsive, strong, and stable.

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Segments:

The global peristaltic pumps market is further segmented based on type, product type, discharge capacity, end user and geography.

By Type: Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps

By Product Type: Fixed Speed Pumps, Variable Speed Pumps

By Discharge Capacity: Up to 30 PSI, 30-50 PSI, 50-100 PSI, 100-200 PSI, Above 200 PSI

By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Medical, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Food And Beverage, Chemical Processing, Mining, Pulp And Paper, Others

By Geography: The global peristaltic pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in peristaltic pumps market in 2020.

Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides peristaltic pumps global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global peristaltic pumps global market, peristaltic pumps global market share, peristaltic pumps global market players, peristaltic pumps global market segments and geographies, peristaltic pumps global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Peristaltic Pumps Market Organizations Covered: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Verder Group, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC,

ProMinent Group, Graco Inc., Randolph Austin, IDEX Corporation, Wanner Engineering, Heidolph Instruments, Gilson Inc., Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd, Albin Pumps, and WELCO Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

