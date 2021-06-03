Governor Newsom Launches California Restaurant Comeback to Support Restaurants and Bars as State Fully and Safely Reopens 

SAN FRANCISCO – As California’s economy comes roaring back and the state prepares to fully reopen this month, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced action to ensure that restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries continue to benefit from pandemic regulatory relief – including expanded outdoor dining and the sale of to-go alcoholic drinks – to support the recovery of businesses and protect public health.

“California’s restaurants help create the vibrant and diverse communities that make California the envy of the world. As the state turns to post-pandemic life, we’ll continue to adapt best practices that have helped businesses transform customer experience for the better,” said Governor Newsom today while visiting Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. “With new opportunities and support for businesses large and small, and the California can-do spirit that has carried us through the past year, we will come roaring back from this pandemic.”

In San Francisco, Governor Newsom announces support for restaurants and bars

The Administration today extended relief measures that permit restaurants and bars to continue to benefit from their investments to expand outdoor operations in areas such as sidewalks and parking lots, and to continue the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages with food deliveries, among other successful pandemic adaptations. In addition, the Administration is urging local governments to facilitate outdoor dining through local zoning and programs that support and promote expanded open-air, take-out and delivery options.

While California has one of the highest vaccination rates and the lowest rate of community transmission in the nation, public health experts recognize that encouraging best practices like outdoor activities and operations remain a public health priority as regions across the nation and world experience surges and variants continue to pose a threat.

Building on regulatory relief announced throughout the pandemic by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, today’s action will also allow bars to continue to partner with food trucks, catering companies or restaurants in order to sell meals with their beverages, as required, and allow wineries and breweries to partner with restaurants to host virtual dinners with wine and beer pairings.

Today’s notice of regulatory relief can be found here and the letter to local governments can be found here.

###