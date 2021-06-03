Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
No-contact advisories lifted for Pomeroy Park and Illahee State Park in Kitsap County

Green sign on a beach indicating that water recreation is safe.

On 6/3/2021, Kitsap Public Health District lifted the no-contact advisories at Pomeroy Park and Illahee State Park. These advisories were due to elevated bacteria levels during routine sampling. Subsequent water sampling has revealed that bacteria levels are now within safe limits.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.

 

