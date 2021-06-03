Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Osprey among birds illegally killed in Franklin County

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of four non-game birds in separate incidents near the town of Preston in Franklin County.

Over a period of time between late April and early May, two pelicans were shot and left in Glendale Reservoir outside of Preston. In two other incidents, an osprey and a Swainson’s hawk were shot near the city-owned water tanks off of Glendale Road.

It is both against state and federal laws to kill protected non-game birds with four exceptions: European starlings, Eurasian-collared doves, house sparrows, and rock pigeons. These species are nonnative and can be taken outside city limits year-round with a hunting license.

“I don’t think people realize that birds like pelicans, raptors, shorebirds, songbirds, magpies—nearly every non-game bird species in Idaho is protected,” says Fish and Game Senior Conservation Office Nathan Stohosky. “Whatever the motive for killing these particular birds, the acts were illegal and disrespectful to our wildlife resource.”

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, please contact either:

  • Senior Conservation Officer Nathan Stohosky, 208-221-4513; or
  • Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

