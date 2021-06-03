Announcing DNA Pro Cleaning & Restoration in Virginia

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LORTON, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES , June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYPES OF PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES FOR YOUR HOME

Keeping your home clean involves much more than using essential household cleaning tools such as vacuums, mops, or air fresheners. Dust and dirt gathered up in inaccessible areas will start to smell over time and make your home feel older and dirtier. To ensure that your house is in excellent shape and smelling great, hire a professional cleaning company that offers a variety of services targeted at keeping every nook and cranny of your home spotless.

Here are some professional cleaning services that will keep your home in the best shape:

Professional Carpet Cleaning

Carpets are the breeding grounds of allergens. Avoiding carpets for long periods of time will gather large amounts of dust. Professional carpet cleaners can treat flooring with the best cleaning solutions and help extend the lifetime of the carpet. A room is sure to smell great when the carpet is properly taken care of and maintained.

Water Damage Clean Up & Restoration

After flooding, spaces in your home have to bear the aftermath. The weak structures may get demolished due to water pressure, and you may find issues like cracked walls, seepage, and debris removal in your future. All of these repairs are possible when you hire a company that specializes in water damage cleaning.

Air Duct Cleaning

Air ducts can gather moisture over time, which leads to various issues. The ducts may start sending smells across the rooms, making it difficult for your family to live comfortably. These allergens and odors can also be harmful to allergy sufferers. Air duct cleaning can help maintain fresh airflow and the health of the air inside.

Tile & Grout Cleaning

Some types of tile and grout are porous and may promote bacterial growth. But, rubbing and scratching every tile and grout line by hand is not always a feasible option. Also, using specific cleaning agents can damage your flooring and the health of those working on the tile. Tile and grout cleaning companies using non-toxic solutions can be your best option for keeping the house cleaner, fresher, and smelling good.

Area Rug & Upholstery Cleaning

Rugs and upholstery are the most exposed to wear and tear. These are the surfaces that see most of the life as far as foot traffic occurs in your home. Spills, pet hair, accidents, or scratches can cause your rug to smell and take time off its life span. Regular furniture and upholstery cleaning will sustain the look and overall condition when treated by professionals experienced with cleaning.

If you are looking for a company that can take care of any cleaning job around your house, call DNA Pro Cleaning & Restoration located in Lorton Virginia, serving Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland! The team at DNA Pro Clean handles all of the jobs listed above with professionalism, safety, and efficiency. To learn more about the services or to book your next project, call 703-520-5060 or visit the website www.DNAProClean.com

