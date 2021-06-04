Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar Urges Tucsonans to Consider Benefits of Tankless Water Heaters
Intelligent Design has heard from Tucson homeowners who want an adequate supply of hot water without skyrocketing energy bills.
Because the water is heated on demand, the days of cold showers are over, no matter how many other appliances are running.”TUCSON, AZ, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Design has heard from Tucson homeowners who want an adequate supply of hot water without skyrocketing energy bills and is pleased to offer a solution: tankless water heaters. Tankless water heaters provide an affordable, eco-friendly option for homeowners who want hot water on demand, without the worry of running out of it.
— Andrew Dobbins, CEO & Owner of Intelligent Design
Forget the unsightly tanks that store a limited amount of hot water and take up too much space. Tankless water heaters are small, wall-mounted units that efficiently heat water as homeowners need it. With these systems, water runs over high-powered gas or electric coils to bring it to the desired temperature.
Homeowners who have already made the switch love their tankless water heaters. The small footprint saves space, while the constant availability of hot water makes life more convenient. "Because the water is heated on demand, the days of cold showers are over, no matter how many other appliances are running," says Andrew Dobbins, CEO and Owner of Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar.
Homeowners are also enjoying the tax credit available for this eco-friendly system. Traditional water heaters store a basin of water that has to be maintained at a certain temperature. That means the system is constantly running. The on-demand setup of a tankless system uses 30% less energy than traditional tanks, and faster water heat-up means less waste running the tap.
System size is an issue to consider for homeowners changing to a tankless water heater. Tankless water heaters are measured in gallons per minute. The plumbers at Intelligent Design work with homeowners to understand their water needs before recommending a system. They can also help homeowners choose between gas and electric tankless heaters.
Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar has been serving Tucson since 2009 with a variety of HVAC and plumbing repair and installation services.
