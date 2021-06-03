Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of BBVA USA
June 03, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of BBVA USA
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent Prohibition against Jennifer Bradford Former employee BBVA USA, Birmingham, Alabama Misappropriation of customer and bank funds
