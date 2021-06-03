Summit Conference: Highlights of the Israel-United Arab Emirates Investment Forum
As part of the bilateral cooperation between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a Global Investment Forum was launched a in Dubai
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the bilateral cooperation between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a Global Investment Forum was launched at a special conference convened in Dubai and sponsored by the Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times that was attended by senior business executives and diplomats from the two countries to discuss ways of promoting an international economy.
— SpaceIL founder, Morris Khan
Government officials, executives, business owners, philanthropists, and public opinion influencers gathered today (Wednesday) at an exclusive forum in Dubai under the leadership of the Israeli Jerusalem Post and the Emirati Khaleej Times. Leaders from the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Morocco, India, and other countries discussed the road map required for establishing an international economy. Additionally, speakers and members of various panels discussed the new technologies being applied in the finance, medical, water, and tourism industries and new developments in real estate, cybersecurity, and formative leadership that formed part of the discussions held at the forum.
Israel Energy Ministry director-general Ehud (Udi) Adiri participated in a panel moderated by Maayan Hoffman and said that climate change constitutes one of the world's greatest challenges today and argued that Israel and the UAE could be partners in combating climate change.
Adiri pointed to an additional challenge, "the creation of low-cost energy." He explained that "many companies in Israel work on solutions that create opportunities for collaboration between the UAE and Israel as well as with Egypt, Jordan, and Cyprus."
Israeli business executive, philanthropist, and Amdocs and SpaceIL founder, Morris Khan, said at the forum that Israel and the United Arab Emirates should establish a joint space program, "I cannot think of anything better; it would be wonderful if we could develop a space program that would be a combination of Israel and the Arab world."
"I would welcome it if it fits in with the program the Emirates have. They have an ambitious program," Kahn said, adding that "such a joint initiative would be the pinnacle of my achievement and my involvement in space."
Israel's Ambassador to the Emirates, Eitan Na'eh, addressed the possibility of a change in government in Israel during the forum. "Israel's ties with the United Arab Emirates would remain strong if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to be replaced by Yamina head Naftali Bennett or any other leader," he said.
Na'eh spoke only two weeks after Operation Guardian of the Walls, which concluded on May 21, 2021. All four counties that had normalized ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords, including the UAE, maintained ties with Israel. "The fact that nothing is deterring the relationship is the best sign of what we are building here. Israelis can come here, and soon, when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the Emiratis can visit Israel", he said.
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert spoke as part of the forum and said that "Israel and the Palestinians will arrive as a two-state solution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines sooner or later, and it will happen faster than most people think," he said and added, "I am one of the very few who believe that there will be an agreement."
"The Palestinians are weakening, and from their viewpoint, the world is beginning to tire with having to cope with this subject. It is also in Israel's interest. We need this agreement because it is the only way to become true friends of the Palestinians. They need to have their self-determination in the territories, we must respect this and collaborate with them, but for this to happen, there is a need for leadership on both sides", he said.
