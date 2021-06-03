Summit Conference: Highlights of the Israel-United Arab Emirates Investment Forum Israeli business executive, philanthropist, and Amdocs and SpaceIL founder, Morris Khan Israel's Ambassador to the Emirates, Eitan Na'eh

As part of the bilateral cooperation between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a Global Investment Forum was launched a in Dubai

I cannot think of anything better; it would be wonderful if we could develop a space program that would be a combination of Israel and the Arab world” — SpaceIL founder, Morris Khan