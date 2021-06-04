Industry Analysts Host Webinar on ‘American Jobs Plan’, Infrastructure, and Resulting Bids Targeted at U.S. Businesses
Anthony and I plan to emphasize that, regardless of what form a final, approved ‘American Jobs Plan’ takes, there is already an abundance of infrastructure-related opportunities.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, BidPrime Inc., announced the latest in their ongoing webinar series featuring presentations on topics related to purchasing activity by U.S. state, local, and federal governments, how those initiatives impact U.S. businesses, and how business leaders can best position their companies for success when seeking government contracts.
In this webinar, with episodes over the next week, two of BidPrime’s leading industry veterans discuss the ‘American Jobs Plan’ put forth by The White House, an overview of current and impending solicitations from the public sector, and how BidPrime assists businesses with connecting to the opportunities.
Bill Culhane and Anthony Kallas, with the aid of BidPrime’s research team. are taking the lead on covering the material in the 30-minute webinar. Culhane’s involvement with the U.S. government originated with his service in the U.S. Armed Forces, during the 1980’s. Among the content he has created during his eight years with BidPrime, Culhane has led and authored a number of studies and reports related to infrastructure, in addition to other industries and technologies mentioned within the ‘American Jobs Plan’.
Meanwhile, Kallas is recognized as an astute problem solver and rising star in the government purchasing intelligence industry. Over his six years at BidPrime, Kallas has counseled and worked with many hundreds of businesses to assist with their success in pursuing and winning lucrative government contracts. As part of those efforts, Kallas has immersed himself into researching, following, and understanding a broad spectrum of business types and industries.
Culhane explained how the webinar series supplements the services offered by BidPrime, “Our clients are experiencing and already understand how BidPrime helps their business to be out in front of the competition, whether it be real-time notifications, bid documents or our talented Customer Support team. Industry intelligence, analytics, and studies, such as this webinar, are an extension of that service.”
“Anthony and I plan to emphasize that, regardless of what form a final, approved ‘American Jobs Plan’ takes, there is already an abundance of infrastructure-related opportunities,” Culhane mentioned when summarizing the upcoming content.
BidPrime is in touch with over 120,000 government agencies across North America—providing continuous, up-to-the-minute tracking and updates on bids, RFPs, and solicitations originating from the public sector. Vendors and contractors should sign up for a free, no obligation trial to take advantage of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
