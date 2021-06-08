Nicolas Krafft Gives Generous Donation to Adaptive Sports Foundation

Former L’Oreal Executive Nicolas Krafft Gives Charitable Donation to Adaptive Sports Foundation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal care industry expert Nicolas Krafft gave a donation to the Adaptive Sports Foundation in late May. The former L’Oréal Vice President of Global Business Development contributed an undisclosed amount to the foundation.

The Adaptive Sports Foundation, located in Windham, New York, offers individual skiing and snowboarding training to children and adults with cognitive and physical disabilities.

The group relies on donations to support their activities and volunteers to teach.

Money donated will go toward purchasing necessary equipment for the recreational skiing and snowboarding activities. Some items, which are listed on an Amazon wishlist for the foundation, such as boots or gloves to keep all students ready for the winter sports season.

According to The Adaptive Sports Foundation website, the group has given a total of 79,407 personalized skiing and snowboarding lessons since it was founded.

The Adaptive Sports Foundation began in 1994 as a community focused on providing skiing instruction and guidance to disabled people. At the time, the program only had one coach and six volunteer ski guides. More recently, the Adaptive Sports Foundation boasts a handful of members who have joined the United States Paralympic Team as skilled athletes.

Nicolas Krafft chose The Adaptive Sports Foundation because it provides every child, or adult, whatever its disability, a chance to experience skiing. Their teachers and the entire community are extraordinary. They adapt to each child’s needs to make them progress and help push their own limits, always in a secure, fun, and friendly way that is quite unique. Attending a ski class at the Adaptive Sports Foundation is a learning for life.

About Nicolas Krafft: Nicolas Krafft’s career has mainly included work with the L’Oreal group. He has had an international career managing brands such as Kérastase, Matrix, and Biolage across all five continents. Based in New York City Nicolas Krafft managed the transformation of two haircare brands as VP of Business Development and the internationalization of Pulp Riot, a digitally native brand owned by L’Oréal. In 2020 Nicolas Krafft joined Columbia University in New York to take part in its Digital Business Leadership Program.

Born in Switzerland, he has lived in many places around the world such as Canada, the United States, France, Germany, the Baltics, and Romania.