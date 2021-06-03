Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Joins Letter Regarding DOJ Investigation of Meat Processors

Gov. Ricketts Joins Letter Regarding DOJ Investigation of Meat Processors

 

Read the letter by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had joined a letter with five other Governors to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an update on a pending investigation regarding meat processors and allegations of anti-competitive behavior.

 

“Decades of consolidation in meatpacking has significantly limited the options that producers have to market their cattle and has created a situation where one segment of the beef industry has near total control over the entire market,” wrote the Governors in their letter.  “As a result, the consistently high prices realized on the boxed beef side are not being reflected on the producer side, forcing consumers to pay a premium for beef while threatening many of our producers with the loss of their business.”

 

A copy of the full letter can be found by clicking here.

 



Gov. Ricketts Joins Letter Regarding DOJ Investigation of Meat Processors

