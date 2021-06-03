Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Joins Letter Regarding DOJ Investigation of Meat Processors

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had joined a letter with five other Governors to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an update on a pending investigation regarding meat processors and allegations of anti-competitive behavior.

“Decades of consolidation in meatpacking has significantly limited the options that producers have to market their cattle and has created a situation where one segment of the beef industry has near total control over the entire market,” wrote the Governors in their letter. “As a result, the consistently high prices realized on the boxed beef side are not being reflected on the producer side, forcing consumers to pay a premium for beef while threatening many of our producers with the loss of their business.”

