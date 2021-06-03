Gov. Ricketts Joins Letter Regarding DOJ Investigation of Meat Processors
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Release:
Gov. Ricketts Joins Letter Regarding DOJ Investigation of Meat Processors
Read the letter by clicking here.
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had joined a letter with five other Governors to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an update on a pending investigation regarding meat processors and allegations of anti-competitive behavior.
“Decades of consolidation in meatpacking has significantly limited the options that producers have to market their cattle and has created a situation where one segment of the beef industry has near total control over the entire market,” wrote the Governors in their letter. “As a result, the consistently high prices realized on the boxed beef side are not being reflected on the producer side, forcing consumers to pay a premium for beef while threatening many of our producers with the loss of their business.”
A copy of the full letter can be found by clicking here.
###