Ferrari Energy Comments on The Success of The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship and Future Plans

The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship's first offering was considered a huge success after awarding the 2021 winner, Katherine Schoen.







Ferrari Energy CEO and Founder Adam Ferrari selected senior at Alma College Katherine Schoen from many outstanding applicants who have a passion for aiding those who are physically disabled. The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship granted Schoen $1,000 to help cover education costs for her education in the Fall of 2021 at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Schoen is pursuing her dream of becoming an occupational therapist. She stood out from her fellow applicants because of her high level of dedication and academic distinction in her field of study.

The goal of the Health Science Scholarship is to annually give financial support to an individual wanting to study health science at a university or college. The individual also should be personally motivated to provide top care for those who have physical disabilities.

Ferrari Energy is an oil and gas company that encourages businesses to be proactively involved in bettering the community and strives through actions to inspire all to find ways to make a difference in people’s lives. Under Adam Ferrari’s leadership, Ferrari Energy has given back to both Chicago and Denver communities and made annual donations to various non-profit organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs, Denver Rescue Mission, Coats for Colorado, and Next Steps of Chicago.

Adam Ferrari’s heart is especially close to Next Steps of Chicago, which supports people with paralysis because one of his beloved family members, his father Dan, suffers from this condition.

“Without continued therapy, my core strength would be a little diminished. The team at Next Steps has helped immensely with this, and they have become part of my extended family,” said Dan Ferrari.

In October of 2016, Dan was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, which caused his paralysis and other issues. His cause was deemed viral, and Dan had just gotten the flu shot within a month of his diagnosis. Dan’s current care is extremely hands-on for the majority of his needs as he is unable to do most on his own. Adam Ferrari helps tremendously with his dad’s care when he can. Through his personal experience with helping his physically disabled father, Adam wants to empower future generations of health science professionals through his scholarship.

The Ferrari Family has big plans for the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship as they are looking to move forward with expansion plans in the future.

For more information regarding Dan Ferrari’s story or to see updates about the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship, visit https://www.adamferrarischolarship.com/.

Adam Ferrari was born and raised in the south suburbs of Chicago, IL. He is the grandson of an Italian immigrant coal miner who worked in the mines of Coal City, IL. From an early age, Adam was taught the value and dignity achieved through a hard day’s work. The oil and gas industry provides good-paying jobs for millions of blue-collar men and women across America. This is one of many reasons Adam and his company are such staunch supporters of the oil and gas industry. Blue-collar men and women built America, and the modern oil and gas industry keeps America moving forward.

