As Americans Prepare for Commuting Comeback, Car Toys Leads a Safe Return
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car Toys is offering free personalized consultations for connected-car and safety solutions in all 48 of its U.S. locations to support commuters returning to the road amid the pandemic.
With only 20 percent of Americans interested in returning to the office full time, Car Toys is focused on equipping vehicles of all makes and models with technology that supports a safer and more comfortable commuting experience. The country’s largest independent specialty car audio and mobile electronics retailer with certified expert installers on staff is prepared to add safety features such as backup cameras and collision warning systems, as well as hands-free connectivity to any vehicle.
“We partner with leading manufacturers to provide our installers the training they need to ensure seamless vehicle integration and maximum, lasting performance,” says mobile audio training specialist Shawn Mullen. “When drivers spend hours of their time inside their vehicles, it’s important for them to feel comfortable and safe on the road.”
Car Toys installer training covers car audio, safety, and entertainment devices including:
● Car Stereos – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Receivers
● Car Speakers, Subwoofers, and Amplifiers
● Car Alarms & Remote Starts
● GPS Tracking & Recovery
● Radar Detectors
● Backup and Dash Cameras
● Collision Warning Systems
In addition to leading technical expertise and affordable prices, Car Toys is offering comprehensive interior and exterior detailing packages that meet strict sanitation standards.
“While helping drivers enjoy their vehicles is what we’re known for, safety is our top priority,” says director of marketing Daniela Lukomski. “We take the public sensitivity to cleanliness very seriously and are proud to support our local communities as people start commuting again.”
To schedule a free personalized car consultation, visit https://commercial.cartoys.com/car-consult/.
About the Company
Car Toys is the leading retailer and installer of car audio, mobile electronics, and other accessories in the United States. The company boasts locations in major cities across the western United States, including Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Denver, Fort Collins, Houston, and Dallas.
The company was founded in 1987 by current Chairman and CEO, Dan Brettler, who established core principles that continue to drive and motivate the company and its 5,000+ employees to this very day.
Daniela Lukomski
