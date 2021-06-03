10 Top Tips to Avoid Scams

Every day, there are fresh headlines about new scams. It is estimated that $56 billion is lost in the U.S. to scams every year

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, there are fresh headlines about new scams. It is estimated that $56 billion is lost in the U.S. to scams every year. Frauds target the elderly, those seeking benefit, and consumers who want to make some extra money or are trying to meet new people. Romance scams, crypto scams, and forex trading scams constantly target those who are vulnerable.1. Don’t Give Personal Data Over the Phone.2.Do Not Give People Money on Dating Sites3.Avoid Taking Investment Tips on Dating Sites4, No Assumptions That Photos and Names Are Accurate5. Avoid Friend Requests from Unknown People6. Destroy Financial Documents Thoroughly Before Throwing Them Away7. Do Not Verify Information if Asked by Email or Chat8. Verify Identity First Before Giving Money or Personal Data9.. Be Careful Before Clicking on Links10. Think Twice Before Downloading AnythingDon’t Give Personal Data Over the Phone.Although there is a particular emphasis on online scams , it is important not to neglect offline safety measures. Despite the fact that most people use the internet as a main method of communication, cold calling is still a useful marketing ploy and is a way scammers can phish information from consumers.They pretend to be representing a company or a government agency and ask people to verify their identity or personal financial information over the phone. TDA warns consumers that no legitimate party will ask you for this information over the phone, so do not fall for it.Do Not Give People Money on Dating SitesThe expression “not for love or money” applies to dating sites. It is always fishy if someone you met on a dating platform asks you for money. First of all, it doesn’t make sense, because such a request doesn’t give a good impression. Secondly, it is one of the trademarks of catfishing romance scams.Avoid Taking Investment Tips on Dating SitesPeople looking for romance should not be talking about money, even if they pretend to have great advice. Do not continue communicating with someone you met on a dating site if they keep pushing a great investment opportunity or a money-making scheme.No Assumptions That Photos and Names Are AccurateIt is very easy to fake a persona online. Stock photos and fake names are in every scammer’s arsenal. It is also a good idea to ask yourself whether your friends and followers on social media are really who they seem to be. Your friend’s account could have been hacked and someone else is chatting with you rather than your friend.Avoid Friend Requests from Unknown PeopleTo be absolutely safe, avoid friending people you do not already know. Many of us have friends and followers we have met in real life, but before accepting their request, do some research and see if you have friends in common. Ask around about the person and think carefully before accepting their request.Destroy Financial Documents Thoroughly Before Throwing Them AwayMany fraudsters make an effort to retrieve personal data through offline means because people may be dismissive of the importance of protecting their snail mail or paper documents.Shred all documents from your bank as well as those from the government before throwing them away. Fraudsters have been known to go through the garbage to look for account information and social security numbers.Do Not Verify Information if Asked by Email or ChatYou may get an email or a text from a bank or company asking you to verify your account information. The email may look so much like the real thing that it may be tempted to act immediately and provide the information.Verify Identity First Before Giving Money or Personal DataWhen you receive communication from a company, a financial service or someone you don’t know, always verify their identity. Go to the website or do an internet search to ensure they really are who they say they are.Be Careful Before Clicking on Link.Think of a link as if it were a pot on the stove. Just as you don’t simply reach out and grab a pot handle, do not just automatically click a link, but think first. Ask yourself the following questions:Have I verified the identity of the sender?Is there a safer way I can access this than by clicking on a link?What is this person offering me?Don’t click on just any link, but only those that provide real value. Always verify who is sending it by doing an internet search. If the link is a faster way to do something you can do by visiting a website, try the slower, manual, and safer way than shortcutting it with a link that may or may not be from the apparent sender.Think Twice Before Downloading AnythingTreat downloads as carefully as links. Do not be quick to download things. If there is another way to get something or to view a document do so rather than download.Beware of free download deals, like phony movie streaming services. They are likely to contain malware that can put viruses on your device.Following these tips will improve your chances of staying safe from all types of fraud. However, there is no guarantee that you will never be targeted by scams. If you have been preyed upon by a scam and are seeking fund recovery, speak to TDA experts today.About Trader Defense Advisory Trader Defense Advisory offers all clients a free consultation to assess their cases and design a roadmap for pursuing their claims. 