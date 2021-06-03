Action Yard & Tree Services Warn Against Poisoning Pack Rats (Here’s What to Do Instead)
EINPresswire.com/ -- [Tucson, Arizona, June 3, 2021--] Have you ever called someone a pack rat because they have too many possessions and like to collect worthless items? It’s not just a cute moniker for a hoarder—pack rats are real rodents that can infest your home and garden. And yes, they like to collect shiny objects ranging from heirloom jewelry to soda can tabs. Pack rats are one of the many pests that Arizonans routinely have to contend with, but unlike insect infestations, you shouldn’t handle a pack rat infestation with poison.
“Pack rats are a prey animal for many other animals, including hawks, owls, mountain lions, coyotes, and others. This means when you poison a pack rat, you’re also potentially poisoning the other animals that might come along and eat it,” said Joe Mills, owner of Action Yard & Tree Services. Although no one will cry over the loss of a pack rat, it isn’t good for the ecosystem to poison predatory animals higher up on the food chain.
Instead of upsetting the natural balance of the ecosystem by poisoning your pack rats, there are other ways of dealing with a pest infestation. “We use baits like raisins and nuts to lure the pack rats into live traps,” said Joe Mills. “Then we can remove the rodents and dispose of them in a humane fashion that doesn’t upset the local ecosystem.”
Mills went on to explain that the live trapping of pack rats is a far more effective option than it would be for mice. Mice live in groups, making them more difficult to control with trapping alone, whereas pack rats tend to live alone (although they do breed prolifically).
Mills also explained that it’s best to call his team for pack rat removal as soon as an infestation is noticed. The longer pack rats are allowed to inhabit a home, the greater risk there is of damage. Pack rats can cause a great deal of damage to properties, such as by chewing through electrical wires and insulation. They can also damage your trees and chew through possessions, such as bedding and furniture. In addition, pack rats are known to spread diseases and parasites, and they can even attract other pests ranging from brown spiders to scorpions to mice.
Action Yard & Tree Services is a landscaping company based in Tucson, Arizona that provides a full range of lawn care services, including pack rat removal.
If you would like more information about pack rat removal in the Tucson area, please call Joe Mills at (520) 829-4791 or joe@actionyardandtree.com.
