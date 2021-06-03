Quantum Fleet Technology and The Climate Registry Expand Partnership with Sponsorship of the Net-Zero Portal

The Champion Level Sponsorship of the Net-Zero Portal will allow The Climate Registry to Work Towards Getting Transportation Tmissions on the Road to Net Zero

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Fleet Technology (QFT) ( https://www.QuantumFleetTechnology.com ) and The Climate Registry (TCR) ( https://theclimateregistry.org ) are expanding their partnership to include Quantum Fleet Technology’s Champion Level Sponsorship of the Net-Zero Portal.The Net-Zero Portal will serve as a global, cross-sectoral one-stop-shop for information about carbon-neutral pledges and pathways, reports and research, and leaders in the field. Organizations will be able to gain a clear understanding of the definition of net zero, and discover varied methodologies to set and accomplish a net-zero goals. Most importantly, the Portal will provide transparency on net-zero accomplishments through a searchable centralized repository and facilitate communication and adoption of innovative GHG reduction strategies.Quantum Fleet Technology, recognized as a leader in carbon emissions monitoring, measurement, and analysis for the trucking industry, has developed technology to measure and monitor tailpipe emissions on a minute scale. This groundbreaking technology, using the Q-Core Micro Mass Spectrometer, measures emissions of the six key greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrogen (N20, NF3), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perflurorcarbons (PFCs), sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), used to calculate carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) to an accuracy of 8 parts per billion. Accurate measurement of on-road tailpipe emissions will reflect the purchasing and maintenance decisions that companies make to improve environmental performance, and will help put them on the path to net zero.“We are delighted that Quantum Fleet Technology has joined the group of global experts and partners who are helping us develop the Net-Zero Portal – particularly given the importance of addressing transportation emissions on the road to net zero,” said Amy Holm, Executive Director of The Climate Registry. “We’ve seen a proliferation of commitments from governments and companies around the world, and the Net-Zero Portal will serve as the one-stop shop for transparent information on these pledges and pathways.”“Quantum Fleet Technology looks forward to joining The Climate Registry and the existing Net Zero Steering Committee to develop the Net-Zero Portal. This essential tool will empower a public exploration of the myriad of solutions for different industries to achieve the critical goal of net zero. We look forward to incorporating the trucking industry and innovative greenhouse gas reduction tools and strategies like these into the Net-Zero Portal.” – Christopher Grossman, Chief Operations Officer, Quantum Fleet TechnologyAbout Quantum Fleet Technology: www.QuantumFleetTechnology.com : Quantum Fleet Technology believes that logistics organizations are vital to driving climate ambition forward and is working to build capacity in the sector. Starting with the Micro Mass Spectrometer, Quantum Fleet Technologies has built a powerful tool that will enable accurate measurement of real-world trucking emissions at scale for the first time and will provide logistics organizations with the data to empower them to set and achieve their emissions reduction targets.About The Climate Registry: www.TheClimateRegistry.org : The Climate Registry (TCR) is a non-profit organization governed by U.S. states and Canadian provinces and territories. TCR designs and operates voluntary and compliance greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting programs globally, and assists organizations in measuring, reporting, and verifying (MRV) the carbon in their operations so they can manage and reduce it. TCR also builds GHG MRV capacity in sub-national and national governments and is spearheading innovative new projects such as the Water-Energy Nexus Registry.Contact InformationChris Grossman - Chief Operations Officercgrossman@qfleettech.com703 501 6182On Instagram or other social networks below