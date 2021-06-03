Global Pepper Sprays Market Is Expected to Reach $60,187.9 thousand by 2028: Says AMR

Rising uncertainty of crimes drive the growth of the global pepper sprays market. The lockdown, however, has impacted the manufacturing services and disrupted the supply chain, thereby creating shortage of raw material. Moreover, the market across North America dominated in 2020 and would lead the trail by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pepper sprays industry was pegged at $23,750.2 thousand in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $60,187.9 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The growth in uncertainty of crimes drive the growth of the global pepper sprays market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations and lack of awareness and apprehensions among end-users hamper the market growth. However, technological advancements in pepper sprays such as miniaturization usher an array of new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The lockdown, however, has impacted the manufacturing services and disrupted the supply chain, thereby creating shortage of raw material.

The market has entered the recovering zone, as government bodies in various regions have started to support industries and businesses by easing certain regulations.



The global pepper sprays market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the fogger segment held the highest market share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the global pepper sprays market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the gel segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty shops segment dominated with the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is anticipated the lead the trail throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the online stores segment is also anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, with nearly half of the global market, and is anticipated to maintain the lead by 2028. Conversely, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading market players profiled in the report include Counter Assault, Defense Technology, Fox Labs International Inc., J&L Self Defense Products Inc., Mace Security International, Inc, SABRE - Security Equipment Corp, Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff, LLC, Suresafety, UDAP Industries, Inc., and Zarc International Inc.

