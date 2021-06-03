Solid-State Transformer Market to Generate $468.0 Million by 2028: Allied Market Research

Growing renewable electricity production, electric mobility, and heavy investments in smart grids and energy systems fuel the global Solid-State Transformer market growth. Based on product type, the power solid-state transformer segment held the largest market share in 2020. By region, the market across Europe dominated in 2020 with the highest market share, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solid-state transformer market garnered $141.5 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $468.0 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Growing renewable electricity production, electric mobility, and heavy investments in smart grids and energy systems fuel the global Solid-State Transformer market growth. However, high cost and low consumer awareness restrain the growth of the market. Contrarily, growth in investments and participation in the smart grids market and rise in research and development create new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Report Sample (185 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/507

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 affected the renewable energy generation and its demand to a great extent. Furthermore, the complete or partial lockdown has negatively impacted supply chain, leading to suspending construction projects. This had a direct impact on the commissioning of renewable electricity projects.

More than 40% of the supply chain is dependent on supply from China and other Southeast Asian countries. However, China has been the most affected country in terms of material supply and transport, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This has majorly affected the growth of the global solid-state transformer market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global solid state transformer (Smart) market based on product type, application, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Solid State Transformer Market Request Here

Based on product type, the power solid state transformer (SST) segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the traction solid-state transformer segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the renewable power generation segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global Solid-State Transformer market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the electric vehicle charging station segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2020, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/507

Leading players of the global Solid-State Transformer market analyzed in the research include General Electric Company, Alstom SA, Eaton Corporation, Vollspark, Red Box Aviation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Hitachi ABB, Power Systems & Controls Inc., and Varentec Inc.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Transformers Market: Global Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Wind Electric Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Converter Transformer Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2028

Current Transformer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Smart Transformers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028

Instrument Transformers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn