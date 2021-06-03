Quantum Fleet Technology and The Climate Registry Discuss a New Standard for Accurate Emissions Measurement

This New Standard will Revolutionize Emissions Measurement in Logistics and Trucking Companies

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Fleet Technology (QFT) ( https://www.QuantumFleetTechnology.com ) and The Climate Registry (TCR) ( https://theclimateregistry.org ) are partnering to develop new guidance for accurate emissions measurement and reporting for logistics and trucking companies.Any global sustainability strategy must include a path to better emissions management for commercial trucking. As an essential service used to deliver food, medical supplies, and other commercial freight, it is critical that logistics companies feel empowered to undertake sustainability and emissions reductions initiatives.Historically, commercial trucking and logistics companies have not had access to direct measurement of on-road emissions and have instead had to rely on average emissions rates to estimate their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Average emissions rates do not account for factors such as driving conditions, different truck models, and dramatically different emissions control systems that affect tailpipe emissions on the road. Without access to truck-specific emissions data, it has been difficult for logistics companies to accurately assess impacts of their fleet and take steps to reduce emissions that are reflected in their sustainability reporting. This is something that The Climate Registry and Quantum Fleet Technology hopes to change through a comprehensive series of education and technology-driven steps tailored to the logistics sector.More accurate emissions measurement and reporting will recognize and incentivize companies to exceed minimum emissions regulations through the purchasing and proper maintenance of newer equipment. Quantum Fleet Technology has made accurate truck-specific emissions measurement possible at scale for the first time through the development of a patented technology called the Q-Core Micro Mass Spectrometer. This ground-breaking technology measures emissions of the six key GHGs used to calculate carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) to an accuracy of 8 parts per billion. With its small size and affordability, the Q-Core Micro Mass Spectrometer can be deployed on any commercial vehicle. Combined with real time data transfer via cellular data connection and auditable data reports, real time emissions measurement from moving commercial trucks is available for the first time. Data reports are formatted for easy entry into The Climate Registry’s emissions reporting software so that companies can easily aggregate fleet emissions data to identify trends, analyze emissions reductions opportunities, and publicly report on their achievements.Logistics companies will be able to see how their choices to select and properly maintain a newer fleet of clean burning diesel engines can reduce harmful emissions. By recording their data in a public GHG registry, companies will be able to track their achievements in reducing GHGs and share their progress on a public platform.“The ability to promote, trace, and track sustainability goals through the Carbon Footprint Registry and the Net-Zero Portal are a natural compliment to our measurement and monitoring technology.” – stated Alexandra MacMurchie, Senior Vice President of Operations, Quantum Fleet Technology. “The Climate Registry and Quantum Fleet Technology are focused on the goals of transparency and accuracy of emissions which are essential to give sustainability commitments credibility.”The Climate Registry is proud to work with Quantum Fleet Technologies on new guidance specific to the logistics industry that will not only improve accuracy in emissions measurement for commercial trucking, but also build capacity for measuring, reporting, and ultimately reducing GHG emissions in the sector.The goal of the partnership between The Climate Registry and Quantum Fleet Technology is for logistics companies and truck owners to feel empowered to take steps to reduce emissions from their fleet. With the Quantum Fleet Q-Core system, measured emissions will reflect the purchasing and maintenance decisions that companies make to improve environmental performance of their fleet. By reporting accurate on-road emissions in a public GHG emissions registry, logistics companies will demonstrate they are key players in the global effort to create a sustainable economy and mitigate climate change.More information on this program is available at QuantumFleetTechnology.com and in a series of upcoming whitepapers and video educational guides.About Quantum Fleet Technology: www.QuantumFleetTechnology.com : Quantum Fleet Technology believes that logistics organizations are vital to driving climate ambition forward and is working to build capacity in the sector. Starting with the Micro Mass Spectrometer, Quantum Fleet Technologies has built a powerful tool that will enable accurate measurement of real-world trucking emissions at scale for the first time and will provide logistics organizations with the data to empower them to set and achieve their emissions reduction targets.About The Climate Registry: www.TheClimateRegistry.org : The Climate Registry (TCR) is a non-profit organization governed by U.S. states and Canadian provinces and territories. TCR designs and operates voluntary and compliance greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting programs globally, and assists organizations in measuring, reporting, and verifying (MRV) the carbon in their operations so they can manage and reduce it. TCR also builds GHG MRV capacity in sub-national and national governments and is spearheading innovative new projects such as the Water-Energy Nexus Registry.Contact InformationChris Grossman - Chief Operations Officercgrossman@qfleettech.com703 501 6182On Instagram or other social networks below