Brittany Golden Missouri: A Present and Future in STEM and Technology
Brittany Golden Missouri on A Present and Future in STEM and TechnologyBALLWIN, MO, UNITED STATES , June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brittany Golden Missouri is currently a full-time student at Lindenwood University. She is in the process of completing an undergraduate degree in Information Technology, with an emphasis on Application Development. At this time, she works at Lindenwood University in Tier 1 of the IT department. In this position, she regularly assists with routine help desk services by answering emails and calls. She troubleshoots IT issues with users, and she also resets user passwords for systems such as voicemail and domains. She also installs hardware and software, as well as does work to get rid of harmful programs (malware, spyware, and viruses, among others). She has also been accepted into LaunchCode's coding program and is seeking to obtain technical experience as a full-stack web developer.
In addition, Brittany Golden Missouri has a wealth of experience as a dog groomer and is able to provide pet grooming to people of the highest standards. She is very skilled at grooming techniques, and she has a certification in pet CPR as well.
Living close to St. Louis, Missouri, in the city of O'Fallon, Brittany Golden Missouri has shared opinions on the importance of regular grooming for a dog or cat. She believes that when it is done correctly and as a routine procedure, grooming can help with flea issues, remove dirt and debris, help with skin irritation, and more. These advantages can help keep the pet happy, healthier, and safer. She also says that regular grooming habits are important at home; pet owners can trim their pets' nails, brush their hair or fur, brush their teeth, and bathe them regularly. How often these things are done should depend on a few factors, such as how much time they spend outside and their age. A simple routine that can be beneficial to pets is brushing them, then bathing them. When the person bathes the animal, he or she should clean their eyes and ears, brush their teeth, and trim their nails. This can help the animal look and feel his or her best even in the absence of professional assistance, even though pet owners should be utilizing the services of professional groomers as well. A regular grooming schedule for pets can even help pinpoint health issues in the early stages so that they can be addressed when they are still at a stage that is subject to intervention.
Even though Brittany Golden is currently focusing on building qualifications in technology and STEM, she additionally has an interest and a wealth of experience and qualifications when it comes to doing good for animals. Brittany Golden Missouri has certifications from multiple programs, including a Master Cat Grooming Certificate from the National Cat Grooming Association and a Pet Empowerment Program certificate from The Academy of Pet Careers. She states the importance of choosing the right groomer for your animal. This individual should have the proper certification and have experience with breeds that are similar to your pet. Overall, she holds the belief that grooming is important for animals' health and well-being, rather than being simply cosmetic.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here