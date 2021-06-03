COVID-19 Daily Update 6-3-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old female from Tyler County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Tyler County, a 64-year old female from Harrison County, and a 49-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must stop COVID-19 by working toward increased vaccination for community immunity in West Virginia.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,499), Berkeley (12,719), Boone (2,163), Braxton (979), Brooke (2,231), Cabell (8,817), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,523), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,297), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,556), Harrison (6,045), Jackson (2,210), Jefferson (4,756), Kanawha (15,353), Lewis (1,269), Lincoln (1,554), Logan (3,228), Marion (4,577), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,038), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,072), Mineral (2,940), Mingo (2,696), Monongalia (9,351), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,860), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (719), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,935), Putnam (5,289), Raleigh (6,983), Randolph (2,795), Ritchie (752), Roane (651), Summers (843), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,940), Wayne (3,168), Webster (532), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (450), Wood (7,898), Wyoming (2,027).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Wetzel counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Wirt counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Jeffrey Community Center, 18044 Spruce River Road, Jeffrey, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Wirt County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV