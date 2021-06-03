Report Your Wild Turkey Brood Sightings Today

CONTACT: Allison Keating: (603) 352-9669 Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-2461 June 3, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking for the public’s help by reporting wild turkey brood sightings in New Hampshire this spring and summer. It’s easy to participate, and the survey is open now. If you see groups of turkeys with poults (juvenile birds) between June 1 and August 31, report these brood sightings by visiting www.wildlife.state.nh.us/surveys/turkeybrood.html.

“The information survey participants provide helps us monitor the statewide turkey population and their annual breeding productivity,” said Allison Keating, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Turkey Project Leader. “This survey results in reports from all over the state and adds to the important information biologists gather to monitor turkey productivity, distribution, abundance, brood survival, and the timing of nesting and hatching.”

Biologists are especially interested in getting more reports of turkey broods in the three northernmost New Hampshire counties: Coos, Carroll, and Grafton.

The term “brood” refers to a family group of young turkeys accompanied by a hen. New Hampshire hens generally begin laying eggs sometime between mid-April and early May and complete their clutch of about 12 eggs in early to mid-May. Incubation lasts for 28 days, and most eggs hatch from late May to mid-June. If incubating turkey eggs are destroyed or consumed by predators, hens often lay a replacement clutch of eggs that hatch later in July or August. Reports of adult male turkeys are not being requested at this time.

Many factors can affect turkey productivity in any given year. Young turkey chicks are extremely sensitive to cool temperatures and rain, both because it can impact their health and also because these conditions can adversely affect insect populations that are a critical source of nutrition for young turkeys. Since spring weather is highly variable, survival of the annual hatch of wild turkeys is also.

Turkey populations depend on a large annual influx of young turkeys to sustain them over time, so the number of young turkeys that survive to be “recruited” into the fall population is of great interest to turkey managers. A large sample of turkey brood observations collected throughout the summer provides biologists with insight into the size of the “graduating class” of turkeys that will become adults.

Wildlife research and management in New Hampshire is funded in part by Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration, a user-pay, user-benefit program supported by your purchase of firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment.