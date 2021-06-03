Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market worth $ 103.18 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 17.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

A growth of the food and beverages industry, particularly due to the demand of frozen foods is a growth driver for the market. The Healthcare industry has been a significant growth driver for the market as well, due to the increasing need of transportation of various products of medical significance, such as blood, organs, vaccines, etc. The growth of the cold chain industry is also a driving factor for the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market ” By Type (Active Systems and Passive Systems), By Usability (Single Use and Reuse), By Product (Insulated Containers, Insulated Shippers and Refrigerants), and By Application (Food and Beverage, Healthcare and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market was valued at USD 28.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 103.18 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.50% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=157971

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Overview

An important driver for the growth of the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market is the growth in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Market. The bio-Pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a rate of around 7% from 2021-26, and at present is a market worth around 300 billion. Organs, Blood, Plasma, and vaccines need a specific temperature for shipping, maintaining which is of prime importance as it directly affects the quality of the medicines. Hence, growth in the Biopharmaceutical market acts as a growth driver for the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.

Another reason for the growth of the market is the rapid expansion of the frozen foods market. The frozen markets market is approximately worth around 240 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5%. Frozen foods also have a specific temperature requirement when shipping, which cannot be met by a supply chain transporting products at ordinary temperatures. Frozen food must be maintained at 0°F air temperature while the internal product temperature should never exceed 10.0°F.

Key Developments in Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

• Softbox supported Pfizer with the development of the specialized and reusable ultra-low temperature (ULT) shipper to help them on the distribution of ultra-low temperature vaccines and storing them at Point of Use (POU) sites in April 2021.

• Softbox, a leading global innovator, and provider of temperature control packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science, and cold chain logistics industries, launched Tempcell™ ECO -- in the U.S., in October 2020. Tempcell™ ECO is composed of corrugated cardboard and uses Softbox’s Thermaflute™, a patent-pending, a plastic-free design that creates an insulating barrier and delivers thermal efficiencies similar to those of traditional expanded polystyrene shippers.

The major players in the market are Sonoco Products Company, Va-Q-Tec AG, Cold Chain Technologies, LLC, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service, Inc., DGP Intelsius GMBH, Softbox Systems, Pelican BioThermal LLC, Envirotainer AB, Sofrigam SA among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market On the basis of Type, Usability, Product, Application, and Geography.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Type Active Systems Passive Systems



Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Usability Single Use Reuse



Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Product Insulated Containers Insulated Shippers Refrigerants



Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Application Food and Beverage Healthcare Others



Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) And Fluorine Gas (F2) Market by Type (Chemical Synthesis And Electrolyzing Synthesis), by Application (Semiconductor Chips, Flat Panel Displays, And Solar Panels), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene), by Application (Food and Beverages, Consumer goods, Pharmaceuticals, Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Ketone Market by Form (Solids, Liquids, and semi-solids), by Application (Automotive, Medicals, and Paints & Solvents), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Magnesium Market by Applications (Die Casting, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Reduction, Iron, And Steel Making), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 pharmaceutical packaging companies : Salvation of global medical industry

Visualize Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research™ US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter