Crypto Exchange IDXA Launches Staking Rewards Program in Collaboration with Ascendancy Management Limited

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital asset exchange, IDXA, announced the launch of its very first Staking Rewards Program, the AMLC Staking Program in collaboration with Ascendancy Management Limited, the company behind the AMLC token.



The AMLC Staking Program will "allow users to earn rewards by simply holding their AMLC tokens" and IDXA Exchange shared in an announcement that this program would allow partipants to earn staking rewards "as high as 20% per month."

Staked tokens will be securely held and remain in the platform's control at all times, in a manner that is similar to other tokens that are held by the exchange. The entire process is highly automated and participants only need to hold AMLC tokens and submit their participation requests on the exchange. Under the AMLC Staking Program, every staking cycle would be 7 days and staking rewards would be distributed at the conclusion of each cycle.

This move by IDXA comes as staking rapidly gains traction within the cryptocurrency community, with major exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase and Bitfinex launching staking programs, which have been generally well received by the cryptocurrency community.

In statement from Ascendancy Management Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jusuf Kalla, he said, "We are pleased to collaborate with IDXA Exchange to bring new products and innovations to the wider cryptocurrency community as well as enable easy, secure participation in the crypto-economy."

"The AMLC Staking Program will provide holders of AMLC tokens with an additional avenue to enjoy stable yet attractive returns on their AMLC holdings safely and securely. This is something that is extremely important, given the inherent volatility in cryptocurrency markets."

