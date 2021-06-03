ZING+ Continues Drive to Expand in New Markets

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video-sharing social media APP, ZING+ is continuing its drive to gain greater market share, particularly in new markets outside the Chinese speaking communities with two major campaigns over the past two months.



ZING+, which has a strong foothold in the Chinese market and whose base of users are predominantly from the Mandarin-speaking communities worldwide, has been working actively to expand and gain market share outside its traditional strongholds.

The APP seeks to become a truly international platform and disclosed earlier this year that it was in the midst of expansion into Japan and English-language markets which was shortly followed thereafter by the introduction of English and Japanese language options onto the platform itself to cater to users in the Japanese and English language markets.

There has been no let-up in efforts to achieve market growth by ZING+ as it launched a series of Community Outreach campaigns in the months of May and June which are clearly meant to attract new users as well as encourage a higher level of user participation and interaction through a series of attractive incentives.

In its latest Community Outreach Campaign for June, the APP has even rolled out cash prizes worth thousands of dollars for users whose videos uploaded on the platform are ranked amongst the top 30 with the most number of "likes".

Analysts believe that such a move by ZING+ is "reasonably good branding", providing good value as a marketing tool and is consistent with the APP's positioning as a social media app for the masses.

Such campaigns seem to be working well not only for ZING+ but also its users as shown in its recently concluded Community Outreach Campaign for May. The start of its Community Outreach Campaign for June and the generous cash prizes offered shows that ZING+ is ready to bring its growth and expansion to the next level.

