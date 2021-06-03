Fort Worth Group Health Insurance Benefit From Latest Medicare Hire in 2021
Rick Thornton, a group health insurance agent in Fort Worth, says that the recent confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure is another step in the right direction.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth group health insurance and the people who have it could see sweeping changes for the better now that Chiquita Brooks-LaSure has been confirmed by the full Senate to head up the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Washington Post originally said back in March that Brooks-LaSure had been hand-picked by the current administration to lead the $1 trillion agency, but it wasn’t made official until now.
According to Bloomburg Law, Brooks-LaSure was confirmed by a vote of 55-44 on May 25. She will be tasked with doing away with a rule that allows states to set their own work requirements for Medicaid recipients. She’ll also be entrusted to strengthen the administration’s pride and joy — the Affordable Care Act — as every effort is made to bring low-cost healthcare to uninsured and underinsured Americans across the nation, including those who have group health insurance in Fort Worth. In a statement a few months ago, Brooks-LaSure said “the biggest coverage gap exposed (and exacerbated) by the COVID-19 crisis is that many U.S. residents are not enrolled in affordable, comprehensive health coverage that will cover COVID-19 testing and services and other health care costs.”
The coronavirus has claimed more than 480,000 American lives and left others searching for affordable healthcare. Rick Thornton, a group health insurance agent in Fort Worth, says Brooks-LaSure’s hiring is a big deal — and in a good way. She is an experienced health policy staffer who worked in the Health and Human Services Department during the Obama administration to implement the ACA. Here appointment to the Senate also makes history as she becomes the first Black woman to serve in the second-most powerful position in the Department of Health and Human Services. Thornton added that those who have or are interested in group health insurance in Fort Worth should pay attention to Brooks-LaSure’s moves in the weeks and months after her appointment.
