Portwell Adds New 1U 19” Rackmount Form Factor Powered by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ and Xeon® W Processor Family

New APTNS-33161 supports various network security applications; provides high combination of the latest computing power and maximal network expansion

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance (https://www.portwell.com), announces APTNS-33161, the newest member of its APTNS series. APTNS-33161 is a 1U 19” rackmount high-performance form factor that is powered by Intel's 10th Generation Core and Xeon W processor family (formerly named Comet Lake -S). According to Eason Lin, project manager at American Portwell Technology, the new APTNS-33161 is designed to support a wide range of applications in Enterprise and large to medium-size companies as a network router, NAT Firewall, IDS/IPS, UTM, and VPN, as well as Fog Computing, SD-WAN, and Edge Gateway.

Among its many features, the new APTNS-33161 includes support for 2 x GbE RJ45, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x RJ45 Console. It includes 4 x front-access Portwell proprietary NIC modules to support a flexible configuration of 1/10/25/40/100Gb copper or fiber ports; 1 x rear-access standard NIC module; 4 x DDR4 2933 MHz DIMMs up to 128GB; 3.5” or 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD, 1 X M.2 key M 2242/2280 slot, 1 x CompactFlash socket; TPM module.

“The new APTNS-33161 1U 19” rackmount mainstream network system supports Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) standard PCIe slot for RAID or other PCIe-based devices,” says Robert Feng, a senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “It provides high flexibility with up 32 GbE LAN ports, a modularized design of NIC card and PSU to make field maintenance a snap, and a redundant power supply for extended reliability and performance for enterprise application.

"What’s more," Feng confirms, "the BMC module offers IPMI support and remote management to extend its options into Fog Computing and the like. So, customers can not only benefit from this outstanding combination of performance, flexibility, and reliability,” Feng adds, “but also from the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product.”


A Trusted Hardware Partner
As a trusted hardware partner, American Portwell Technology, also offers a wide variety of services to our customers, such as customizing of enclosure color, customer’s logo, package or entire product design, configuring image in production, managing logistic hub and drop shipment to end customers. These valuable services ensure a worry-free experience for our customers, enabling them to focus on their core values such as software development or enhancement, or new technologies.

Eason Lin
American Portwell Technology
+1 5104033383
About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

About Portwell

