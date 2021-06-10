Mountain Peaks Family Practice Offers Four Ways for Patients to Access Better Care

The Mountain Peaks Family Practice medical team

Post-Pandemic Care Options Continue to Cater to Patient Needs at Mountain Peaks Family Practice

We’re known for family care, add to that any surgical services, acute care, and chronic care you may need. Our staff takes pride in knowing you and what you need now and in the future.” — Dr. Robert Durrans

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From offering same-day appointments to a qualified, professional staff, Mountain Peaks Family Practice wants to be your healthcare partners.

“We’re known for family care—from children to adults,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and primary physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “Add to that any surgical services, acute care, and chronic care you may need. Our staff takes pride in knowing you and what you need now and in the future.”

Mountain Peaks is well known and highly regarded for offering same-day appointments. In addition, patients can find access to care in the following forms:

- Routine Care. When you want to schedule an appointment, simply give us a call. Most days, we will do our best to fit you right in.

- Telemedicine. Concerned about getting out and about? Make an appointment to visit from the convenience of calling in from home.

- Curbside. Whether you’re too sick to come inside or feel the need for social distancing, we will come out to your car to make things easier.

- Walk In. We are committed to serve you as quickly as we can. Some days get very busy, so it’s usually best to call ahead.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a crisis for all of us, and it taught us a few things as well,” said Durrans. “We will continue offering alternate ways to access our services as long as patient demand exists—from walk-ins and telemedicine to curbside visits. We support the best and most convenient path to better health for our patients.”

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.