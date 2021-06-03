Members at Prime IV-Riverwoods Give IV Hydration Therapy High Marks

Feeling better just got easier with Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (Provo, UT)

Our customers--particularly those with monthly memberships--seem to agree with the idea that 'feeling better just got easier.” — Steve Smith

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its grand opening in early May 2021, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in Provo, UT (at The Shops at Riverwoods) has already earned very high marks from customers for the quality health and wellness solutions offered at this location.

“Our customers--particularly those with monthly memberships--seem to agree with the idea that 'feeling better just got easier,'” said Steve Smith, co-owner of this location. “And we're seeing more people from Utah and Wasatch counties coming to experience the benefits of IV hydration therapy. If you haven't yet, come in to discover how what we do can enhance your life.”

In multiple reviews since the store’s May 13th grand opening, Prime IV customers have given the chain's Provo, UT location an impressive overall rating of 5.0 (out of 5.0). "We've now been open not quite a month, and we're so happy our members love us," said Tom Smith, co-owner. "We get great reviews from people who come in one time for an injection or IV therapy, but our monthly members seem to benefit the very most from the services included in our subscription packages. Something that used to be available only in hospitals or a few specialized clinics is now available to all with our trained and medically-supervised staff providing this service."

Here are a few highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

Speaking about the layout of the store and the therapeutic benefits of IV hydration therapy, Martha P. wrote, “Love it, the massage chairs are amazing and my headache went away!”

Januari B. said, “I had a great experience. The staff was so friendly and accommodating. The massage chair was pure heaven and I am truly seeing the benefits of my treatment. I feel more energized, I’m sleeping better and feel all around better than I did before. This will definitely become part of my regular self care routine.”

In her 5-star review, Heidi P. wrote, “I am so impressed with Prime IV! The staff is extremely helpful and professional and knows how to place the IVs painlessly (no bruising) and the IVs make a really big difference in my energy levels and overall health. I highly recommend the Immunity IV if you feel like you’re coming down with something - it’ll kick it right out of your system (in my experience). The spa is beautiful, clean, and peaceful and it’s nice to relax in the massage chair - it’s like getting two treatments at the same time!”

"Of course, we love it when anyone comments about our staff," said Smith. "And everyone loves our staff."

IV therapy is medically supervised and growing in popularity. While patience may be a virtue, waiting on things such as your health can seem to take forever. Vitamins and supplements are a popular way to increase our health in a variety of different areas, but the problem is that our bodies only absorb around ten percent of oral vitamin supplements. IV therapy on the other hand provides essential vitamins and nutrients to your body with a 100% absorption rate. Whether you are wanting to lose weight, increase athletic performance, or boost your immunity, IV therapy can get you feeling your best in no time.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness-Riverwoods continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Smith. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Prime IV sessions generally last 30-45 minutes and are safe for all ages. There is no recovery time or need to wait afterward, so you are good to get on with your day while feeling your best. With a variety of treatments, none of which contain any additional additives, Prime IV’s professional team can help you set up a treatment plan perfectly tailored to your needs. In less than an hour, you could be feeling your very best.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Riverwoods (Provo, UT) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all-natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

The Prime IV Riverwoods store is one of four current Utah locations. Other stores are located in South Jordan, Lehi, and St. George.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivriverwoods.com, via email at info@primeivriverwoods.com, or by calling 385.497.6868.

Prime IV Riverwoods is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.