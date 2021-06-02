Gov. Ricketts Announces “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in Alliance on June 8th
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Advisory:
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will be hosting a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in Alliance on Tuesday, June 8th. 30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
At the town hall, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda. Details for the Governor’s town hall in Alliance on June 8th are below.
More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Alliance
When: 10:00-11:00AM MT on Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Where: Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., ALLIANCE
OTHER UPCOMING TOWN HALLS
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Clay Center
When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021
Where: Clay County Fairgrounds (Main Building), 701 N. Martin Ave., CLAY CENTER
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Norfolk
When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021
Where: Johnny Carson Theater, 801 Riverside Blvd., NORFOLK
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Wahoo
When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021
Where: Saunders County Fairgrounds (4-H Building), 635 E 1st St., WAHOO
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Broken Bow
When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021
Where: One Box Convention Center, 2750 S 27th St., BROKEN BOW