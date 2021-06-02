Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Announces “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in Alliance on June 8th

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will be hosting a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in Alliance on Tuesday, June 8th. 30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.

At the town hall, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda. Details for the Governor’s town hall in Alliance on June 8th are below.

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Alliance

When: 10:00-11:00AM MT on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Where: Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., ALLIANCE

OTHER UPCOMING TOWN HALLS

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Clay Center

When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Where: Clay County Fairgrounds (Main Building), 701 N. Martin Ave., CLAY CENTER

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Norfolk

When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Where: Johnny Carson Theater, 801 Riverside Blvd., NORFOLK

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Wahoo

When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021

Where: Saunders County Fairgrounds (4-H Building), 635 E 1st St., WAHOO

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Broken Bow

When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021

Where: One Box Convention Center, 2750 S 27th St., BROKEN BOW