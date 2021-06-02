Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Announces “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in Alliance on June 8th

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts Announces “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in Alliance on June 8th

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will be hosting a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in Alliance on Tuesday, June 8th.  30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.

 

At the town hall, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.  Details for the Governor’s town hall in Alliance on June 8th are below.  

 

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Alliance

 

When: 10:00-11:00AM MT on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

 

Where: Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., ALLIANCE

 

OTHER UPCOMING TOWN HALLS

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Clay Center

 

When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

 

Where: Clay County Fairgrounds (Main Building), 701 N. Martin Ave., CLAY CENTER

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Norfolk

 

When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Thursday, June 3, 2021

 

Where: Johnny Carson Theater, 801 Riverside Blvd., NORFOLK

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Wahoo

 

When: 9:30-10:30AM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021

 

Where: Saunders County Fairgrounds (4-H Building), 635 E 1st St., WAHOO

 

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Broken Bow

 

When: 1:00-2:00PM CT on Monday, June 7, 2021

 

Where: One Box Convention Center, 2750 S 27th St., BROKEN BOW

