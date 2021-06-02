Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic Announces Reiki Treatment to Help Reduce Stress
Reiki therapy can help provide stress relief. Vail residents who are interested in reiki can visit Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic.
Reiki is all about directing energy. Energy is power, and giving someone your energy and focus is a way to activate their body’s natural healing system to help them feel rejuvenated.”VAIL, AZ, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona residents have a new option to relieve stress this summer. Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic has announced they’re now offering Reiki therapy for stress relief.
Reiki is a Japanese healing technique designed to promote relaxation. It comes from the Japanese words “rei” and “ki.” Rei means “wisdom of the higher power” and ki means “life force energy.” Practitioners like those at Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic can harness a higher power and transfer it to the bodies of their patients.
“Reiki is all about directing energy. Energy is power, and giving someone your energy and focus is a way to activate their body’s natural healing system to help them feel rejuvenated,” said Dr. Hartman, owner of Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic.
Reiki seeks to treat the whole person, including their body, mind, and spirit. This healing treatment may help with a range of physical and mental health conditions, such as insomnia, stress, depression, and chronic pain.
Dr. Hartman and Dr. Sun are considered Reiki Masters who also teach the practice to others. People who are interested can sign up for Reiki classes, which are 90 minutes long and can be taken at a time to fit your schedule. The classes at Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic are small and intimate, with no more than four students at one time. The cost is $25. per class and it will take 24 classes to receive Reiki Master certification.
In addition to Reiki, Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic offers a range of wellness services, from cupping therapy to intravenous immune support. They also offer medical astrology services to help people understand their bio-cosmological challenges and how the placement and behavior of the planets affect them.
Hartman & Sun Naturopathic Clinic is located in Vail, Arizona. They offer wellness services such as Reiki, massage therapy, and chelation therapy, as well as Reiki classes. These naturopathic medicine providers are proud to serve the communities of Vail, Tucson, and Southern Arizona.
