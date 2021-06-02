Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,715 in the last 365 days.

Old Pueblo Stucco Phoenix Provides Reliable Roof Parapet Repair

Old Pueblo Stucco Phoenix Logo

Old Pueblo Stucco Phoenix Logo

Roof Parapet

Roof Parapet

Monsoon season is on the way and your roof might be at risk for breaking down. See how Old Pueblo Stucco Phoenix can help.

Once cracks start to develop, water will come into the home, making the problem even worse. It’s best to repair these small cracks soon to prevent them from becoming structural hazards.”
— Julio Durazzo, Owner of Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C.
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monsoon season is quickly approaching, which means everyone needs a safe and reliable roof. Unfortunately, stucco walls and roofs break down over time and crack in inconvenient places. Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. has announced a solution to these cracked stucco roofs with their parapet services.

Parapet stucco walls are exposed to all the elements. This makes them particularly vulnerable to monsoon season. Cracks in these parapet walls aren’t just aesthetically displeasing, they can also result in water rushing into the home.

“Once cracks start to develop, water will come into the home, making the problem even worse. It’s best to repair these small cracks as soon as you see them to prevent them from becoming structural hazards,” Julio Durazzo, Owner of Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. said.

The experts at Old Pueblo Stucco have over 30 years of experience repairing stucco and drywall. They have come up with a long term solution for cracks in parapet stucco walls. To fix cracks, they apply a high-strength, flexible, waterproof base coat with alkali resistant fiberglass mesh mixed in. This solution is designed to bond with stucco finishes and make it last longer with fewer cracks.

Those interested in beating the monsoon season and saving their stucco from further cracking can book an appointment for a free estimate with Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C.

Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. is a stucco and drywall subcontractor serving Phoenix, Arizona. They have been in business since 2007, but they bring 30 years of experience to the stucco/drywall space.

###

If you would like more information about Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C, please visit oldpueblostuccophx.com.

Julio Durazzo
Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C.
+1 480-428-4237
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Old Pueblo Stucco Phoenix Provides Reliable Roof Parapet Repair

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.