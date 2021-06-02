Old Pueblo Stucco Phoenix Provides Reliable Roof Parapet Repair
Monsoon season is on the way and your roof might be at risk for breaking down. See how Old Pueblo Stucco Phoenix can help.
Once cracks start to develop, water will come into the home, making the problem even worse. It’s best to repair these small cracks soon to prevent them from becoming structural hazards.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monsoon season is quickly approaching, which means everyone needs a safe and reliable roof. Unfortunately, stucco walls and roofs break down over time and crack in inconvenient places. Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. has announced a solution to these cracked stucco roofs with their parapet services.
— Julio Durazzo, Owner of Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C.
Parapet stucco walls are exposed to all the elements. This makes them particularly vulnerable to monsoon season. Cracks in these parapet walls aren’t just aesthetically displeasing, they can also result in water rushing into the home.
“Once cracks start to develop, water will come into the home, making the problem even worse. It’s best to repair these small cracks as soon as you see them to prevent them from becoming structural hazards,” Julio Durazzo, Owner of Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. said.
The experts at Old Pueblo Stucco have over 30 years of experience repairing stucco and drywall. They have come up with a long term solution for cracks in parapet stucco walls. To fix cracks, they apply a high-strength, flexible, waterproof base coat with alkali resistant fiberglass mesh mixed in. This solution is designed to bond with stucco finishes and make it last longer with fewer cracks.
Those interested in beating the monsoon season and saving their stucco from further cracking can book an appointment for a free estimate with Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C.
Old Pueblo Stucco L.L.C. is a stucco and drywall subcontractor serving Phoenix, Arizona. They have been in business since 2007, but they bring 30 years of experience to the stucco/drywall space.
