The Baum Law Firm Announces Palm Springs Traffic Accident Attorney Services
Car accidents are most common during the warm, summer months due to a variety of factors.
There is no time to waste after a car accident. The sooner you call for legal help, the stronger your case will be.”PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car accidents are most common during the warm, summer months. This is due to a variety of factors ranging from there being more teenage drivers on the road, to more congestion from vacationers. The Baum Law Firm in Palm Springs is announcing their availability to provide legal help with traffic accidents.
— Edward Baum, Owner and Managing Member of The Baum Law Firm
“There is no time to waste after a car accident. The sooner you call for legal help, the stronger your case will be,” said Edward Baum, Owner and Managing Member of The Baum Law Firm.
The Baum Law Firm helps clients get the type of compensation they deserve following a car accident. Anyone involved or injured in a Palm Springs accident can call The Baum Law Firm for a consultation free of charge.
“We are all about transparency here at The Baum Law Firm. We understand how stressful it can be to be involved in a car accident. If you call us for a free consultation, we can answer all your legal questions and help start building your case for you. We won’t take any money unless we secure you compensation,” said Baum.
In addition to traffic accident counsel, The Baum Law Firm also handles dog bites, wrongful death, and brain injuries. The firm serves the surrounding Palm Springs area including Palm Desert, Indio, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, El Centro, Temecula, Ontario, Riverside, and San Bernardino.
The Baum Law Firm is an injury and accident law firm located in Palm Springs, California. They have been in business since 1959, and they offer personal injury legal help on everything from car accidents to wrongful death.
###
If you would like more information about The Baum Law Firm, please visit baumlawfirm.com.
Edward Baum
The Baum Law Firm
+1 760-325-2681
email us here