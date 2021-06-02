West Tennessee Weekly Construction June 2-9, 2021

District 47 - West TN – Northern

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR-104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-104: There will be temporary daytime lane closures eastbound and westbound on SR-104 from SR-188 to Dyersburg Hwy. for crack sealing.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-356: There will be possible lane closures eastbound and westbound on SR 356 from SR 54 to near US 79 (SR 76) for resurfacing

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

OBION COUNTY, SR-21: There will be temporary intermittent daytime lane closures on SR-21 from LM 0 to LM 21.5 for crack sealing.

OBION COUNTY, SR-214: There will be temporary intermittent daytime lane closures on SR-214 from LM 0 to LM 0.86 for crack sealing.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR 89: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat from north of SR 190

to the Kentucky state line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

TDOT DISTRICT 47 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Temporary signal is in place with 11ft restrictions.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Temporary signal is in place with 11ft restrictions.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will remain open at all times.

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary shoulder closures on I-40 east and westbound MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR-1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Lane closures will be performed in conjunction with Resurfacing on I-40, contract CNU357, if necessary.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old

SR 19) is now open.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40 (Bridge Inspection):

Friday, June 4, 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: There will be temporary closures on I-40 east and westbound in Haywood County MM 45.0-46.0 for bridge inspection.

HENDERSON COUNTY I-40 (TDOT Maintenance):

Thursday, June 3, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 eastbound in Henderson County at MM 98.0 -99.0 for bridge end repairs.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40:

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be moving lane closures for retracing of lines in Henderson County on I-40 MM 101.1 eastbound, MM 103.9

eastbound, MM 107.65 westbound and MM 115.3 westbound.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

Restrictions: February 1, 2020 there was a 12’ width restriction put in place.

MADISON AND HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40 (TDOT Floating Maintenance):

Sunday, June 4 through Friday, June 11, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will intermittent lane closures on I-40 in Madison and Henderson Counties east and westbound from MM 64.0- MM 120.0 to repair areas of damaged asphalt.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 (Concrete Repair):

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 9 through Wednesday, June 16, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, June 9 through Wednesday, June 16, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 westbound from the Haywood County Line to near Lower Brownsville Rd.

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 67 to MM 74.4 for OGFC paving operations. Additionally, there will be intermittent shoulder closures during daytime hours to allow for flowable fill curing time. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

One Lane Closed until Summer of 2021: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 9 through Wednesday, June 16, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

Saturday, June 12, 6:00 a.m. through Monday, June 14, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures MM 82.0 to MM 84.5. Median crossovers will be utilized during this time frame to allow crews to safely set beams on the Henderson Street overpass bridge. For a majority of the weekend, either eastbound or westbound traffic will have 2 through lanes depending on which portion of the bridge is being demolished. For example, if crews are setting beams on the South portion of the bridge, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the westbound side, while westbound traffic will still have 2 though lanes. If crews are setting beams on the North portion of the bridge, westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the eastbound side, while the eastbound traffic will still have 2 through lanes.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for construction activities.

Thursday, June 3, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, scoring, and painting.

Friday, June 4, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, June 7, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, scoring, and painting.

Monday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 9, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for construction activities.

Monday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 9, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, scoring, and painting.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for construction activities.

Thursday, June 10, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, scoring, and painting.

Friday, June 11, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, June 14, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, scoring, and painting.

Monday, June 14 through Wednesday, June 16, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for construction activities.

Monday, June 14 through Wednesday, June 16, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, and painting.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

NON-TDOT

MADISON COUNTY, SR-5

Saturday, June 5, 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.: There will be a temporary northbound, right lane closure on SR 5 (North Highland) near Skyline Drive for utility work.

Saturday, June 5, 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: There will be a temporary southbound, right lane closure on SR 5 (South Highland) near Walgreens at Bemis for utility work.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from Shelby County Line MM 27 to near Exit 35.

Wednesday, June 2 through Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6 through Friday, June 11, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 27 to MM 35 will have lane closures for nighttime resurfacing operations. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing on SR 76 from SR 57 to SR 193, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-222:

Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: SR 222 will have mobile lane closures in both directions for crack sealing from SR 59 to I-40 exit 42. Weather Permitting.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road (LM 0.00) to Key Corner Road (LM 9.36) will cause temporary lane closures daily.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Mississippi River will be closed indefinitely. https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2021/5/11/i-40-hernando-desoto-bridge-shut-down-for-repairs.html

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: The interchange at Whitten Road (Eastbound Exit 14 Ramp)

Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The eastbound I-40 Exit Ramp to northbound Whitten Road may be reduced from two lanes to one lane for pouring concrete widening. June 3 is a backup date. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1(US-70) & SR-15 (US-64):

Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures in multiple locations for upgrading existing curb access ramps to new ADA standards in preparation of resurfacing.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3: Resurfacing on SR 3 (US 51) from Stage Rd. to near Millington Rd.

Wednesday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 8, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT closures with one lane to remain open on SR 3 north and southbound (MM 16.25 to MM 19.20) to allow for resurfacing and safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4 Bridge Repair over Nonconnah Creek:

Monday, June 7, 9:00 a.m. through January 31, 2022: The northbound outside (right) lane on

SR 4 (Lamar Ave) will be closed with two lanes to remain open between American Way and I-240 for bridge repairs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: There will be lane closures on both north and southbound SR 14/Third Street (US 61) over I-55 for bridge repairs.

Restrictions:

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The emergency slide repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair :

Wednesday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14, I-240 WB EXIT 25A “Off” ramp to

I-55 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 23B to Airways SB, I-240 EB EXIT 28 “On” ramp from South Parkway, I-55 SB EXIT 6B to I-240 WB, I-55 SB EXIT 9 “Off” ramp to Mallory, I-55 NB EXIT 11 “On” ramp from McLemore, and I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum. Weather Permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 9, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Lauderdale County, SR 3, MM 7.0–MM 21.0, SR 209, MM 15.0–

MM 16.2, Fayette County, SR 59 WB, MM 3.6–3.9, Tipton County, SR 178, MM 3.9–4.0, and SR 54,

MM 0.6–MM 0.8. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, June 9 through Tuesday, June 15, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 10 “Off” ramp to SR 204, I-240 WB EXIT 25A “Off” ramp to I-55 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 23B to Airways SB, I-240 EB EXIT 28 “On” ramp from South Parkway, I-55 SB EXIT 6B to I-240 WB, I-55 SB EXIT 9 “Off” ramp to Mallory, I-55 NB EXIT 11 “On” ramp from McLemore, and I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum. Weather Permitting.

TDOT DISTRICT 49 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 9, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

