Virtek Appoints New CEO and COO to Drive Innovation and Growth of its Industry-Leading Laser Projection Solutions

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtek® Vision International ULC is pleased to announce the appointment of Dietmar Wennemer to Chief Executive Officer and Chris Ramuscak to Chief Operating Officer.

Dietmar is a strategic business leader who will help drive innovation-led growth at Virtek. Wennemer possesses an international background in technology, communications, fintech, and security, and comes to Virtek from Patriot One Technologies Inc., where he served as President and COO. While at Patriot One, he spearheaded the launch of new generation AI-powered security systems. Prior to that, he held various leadership and general management roles at BlackBerry and Aeryon Labs (now FLIR).

Chris Ramuscak will lead all go-to-market functions, including sales and marketing, technical service, and business development. An experienced business leader, Ramuscak’s most recent position was as Division Director of Industrials at Element Materials Technology (formerly Exova Canada), where he had a robust track record of growth and successful customer partnerships.

Following the sale of Virtek’s parent company, Gerber Technology, to Lectra, Virtek is now 100 percent owned by American Industrial Partners (AIP). “We are delighted to have executives of the caliber of Dietmar and Chris join Virtek to lead the organization into its next phase of innovation,” said Eric Baroyan, AIP Partner. “We are deeply committed to further investment in Virtek’s growth under these highly capable and motivated leaders.”

About Virtek

Virtek Vision International ULC is committed to engineering simplicity by accelerating labor-intensive production tasks, minimizing human error and enabling customers to consistently deliver quality products for less using Virtek’s 3D laser projection, vision positioning and quality inspection systems.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021, Virtek is headquartered in Waterloo, ON, Canada and serves prominent manufacturers globally in the aerospace and aeronautic, transportation, construction, industrial fabrication, and sustainable wind energy sectors. The company employs local sales and service representatives throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Virtek is owned by American Industrial Partners (“AIP”). Visit virtekvision.com for more information.