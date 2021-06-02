Sam Levitz Furniture Announces Fantastic Mattress Deals So You Can Sleep and Save This Summer!
Sam Levitz Furniture has some fantastic deals on their mattresses so customers can sleep better this summer.
Long summer days are perfect for catching up on sleep. Sam Levitz Furniture is rolling out deals on their mattresses so customers can sleep better this season.
“Everyone has unique sleep needs. We have a robust mattress and bedding collection that can suit all individual tastes and sleeping patterns,” said Brendan Burke of Sam Levitz Furniture.
Sam Levitz offers mattress recommendations for all types of sleepers. For instance, they recommend people who sleep on their back choose a softer mattress to allow for their hip to sink down. They recommend stomach sleepers select a firmer mattress. This will keep the spine in alignment as they sleep.
Sam Levitz is completely stocked up when it comes to mattress stores. They offer an array of mattresses including pillow top, euro top, memory foam, and hybrid. They have summer deals on mattresses from twin to king, and from ultra soft to ultra firm.
People who are experiencing pain when they sleep could have their bedding to blame. Back pain is most often related to the type of mattress used. Old mattresses start to slump and don’t give your back the support it needs. Meanwhile, neck pain is often caused by unsupportive pillows. Sam Levitz sells both mattresses and pillows catered to people’s sleep issues.
People who are unsure about their sleep needs can book a sleep appointment with one of Sam Levitz’s sleep experts. The expert will pair customers with a mattress that fits their unique sleep preferences.
Sam Levitz Furniture has been locally owned and family operated for the last 68+ years, with locations across Southern Arizona. In addition to selling furniture and mattresses in store and online, they also offer interior design services.
If you would like more information about Mattress Deals at Sam Levitz and to shop online, please visit samlevitz.com.
