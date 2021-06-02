Showcase IDX, #1 IDX Plugin for Real Estate Websites Adds Coverage for Canada

Advanced Property Search Options with Useful Tools for Consumers to Search, Organize and Collaborate

/EIN News/ -- Seattle,WA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showcase IDX, the #1 rated IDX Plugin for real estate websites, agent/broker websites is pleased to share that they have added coverage for Canada this year. This is one of the very few companies (SaaS delivered through a WordPress Plugin) that allows real estate agents and brokers to add a home search on their respective websites, coupled with a powerful, lead multiplying friends and family search feature. There are a variety of options to power a real estate website, however, IDX plugins have proved to be powerful, thorough, and user friendly. IDX or Internet Data Exchange present on the website allows the public to conduct property searches from approved MLS or Multiple Listing Services in a given area.

Showcase IDX is the top-rated IDX plugin as it has the capacity to significantly outperform other plugins in areas such as client retention on real estate websites and to improve ranking on Google. It is the best software among plugins as well as integrated platforms with features such as map search, mobile polygon search, lead generation, lead routing, and more. Websites powered by Showcase IDX are most likely to get the best results in the SERP’s.



Showcase IDX

The plugin is now available to over 950K+ agents in 71 MLS markets including the 18 largest Multiple Listing Services. “We effectively compete every day with Zillow, Trulia, and Redfin. Showcase IDX is critical to our success. Our site stats are over 12k unique users per week. That is up significantly from a year ago when we were on Wolfnet IDX” says Patrick Higgins, Team Leader at Nashville Home Guru.

Every MLS in the country independently offers direct data feeds via RETS or Web API to the technology vendors. Showcase IDX is backed by a proprietary MLS aggregation technology that connects the local MLS into the IDX engine thereby providing access to the most advanced home search available. Showcase IDX Engine consists of over 2,000,000 active real estate listings and more than 22,800,000 images. The listings and images are constantly and continually updated every hour. Customers who are visiting the real estate websites will be able to view the most recent listings, images, and information.

Showcase IDX offers additional data to the real estate websites or agent websites that help their clients find a property that they are looking for including details such as neighborhood details, commute, population, employment information, and much more.

The tools will allow the agents to easily capture leads, learn more about their clients and provide appropriate follow-up actions. In simple terms, these tools allow the agents to grow their business with the least bit of effort. The consumer tools are designed to engage the site’s visitors and quickly convert them to possible leads; the major reason being when customers see how powerful the website is, they are most likely to approach the agents as their trusted local real estate advisors.

To learn more visit https://showcaseidx.com/mls-coverage/

About Showcase IDX

Showcase IDX was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2003. The company offers the best marketing tools for real estate agents. In 2019, Showcase IDX became the leading IDX WordPress plugin and is on a mission to democratize technology for agents and brokers, creating innovative products that empower our customers to grow. Real estate websites powered by Showcase IDX see 83% more traffic from search engines than from other solutions.

