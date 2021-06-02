Governor Abbott Announces New Cacique, LLC Facility in Amarillo

June 2, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Cacique, LLC (“Cacique”) will open a new food processing operation in Amarillo, Texas. Cacique is a leading privately owned Hispanic foods company and has been touted as the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, cremas and chorizos in the United States. The project will create 187 new jobs and $88 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,132,000 has been extended to Cacique, LLC. A groundbreaking celebration will be held Thursday, June 3.

"I am proud to welcome Cacique to Texas and excited for the incredible impact they will make on our state's economic success story," said Governor Abbott. "Amarillo is a natural home for Cacique, as the Texas Panhandle is a magnet for the manufacturing and food processing industries. Thank you to Cacique for choosing to invest in the Lone Star State. I look forward to working with them as we usher in a more prosperous future for all Texans.”

"We are extremely grateful to Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor, and Speaker Phelan for their help with the Texas Enterprise Fund in making this happen," said Representative John Smithee.

“After an extensive, national search, we are very happy to select Amarillo, Texas as the location of our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. We are grateful to the Governor’s office, Randall County and the city of Amarillo for their hospitality, work, and support throughout the site selection process and in helping us usher in the next era of growth for our company. From our first visit, we knew that Amarillo was special. It’s a vibrant, thriving and diverse melting pot of cultures and we’re thrilled to become part of this local community as we put down some new Cacique family roots in the great state of Texas,” said Gil de Cardenas, CEO of Cacique, LLC.

“The addition of Cacique to the Amarillo community is another example of significant economic progress for the city and the Amarillo area,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “This is a multimillion-dollar investment in Amarillo that will result in the creation of approximately 200 fulltime jobs. Amarillo continues to grow with an economy that is one of the strongest in the state, if not the country. With an impressive company such as Cacique now calling Amarillo home, Amarillo’s commitment to a strong and diverse economy continues.”

“Randall County is excited to welcome Cacique to our community,” said Randall County Judge Christy Dyer. “We look forward to witnessing the employment and economic blessings that this company will bring to not only Randall County, but Amarillo as a whole.”

“We are honored that Cacique chose to make Amarillo their new home,” said Kevin Carter, President & CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. “This project will have a large-scale economic impact with $88 million in new capital expenditures and the creation of approximately 200 new full-time jobs. The addition of Cacique will help us continue to build Amarillo into a food processing powerhouse.”

