Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Doctor Makes List of America's Top Doctors
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Doctor Joshua Kreithen, MD Makes List of America's Top Doctors.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa explains that each year, America's top doctors are nominated and selected by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., is America's No. 1 trusted source for identifying the country's best doctors. This year, Joshua Kreithen of Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa was named one of these top Castle Connolly Top Doctors.
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa goes on to say that Castle Connolly Top Doctors are selected by every year by the Castle Connolly company. An online nomination process is held, and doctors are nominated by their peers. Each year, tens of thousands of nominations are made for all types of DOs and MDs. The nominated physicians then undergo an intricate screening and selection process by the Castle Connolly research team. They are selected based on their training, medical education, disciplinary histories, hospital appointments, and numerous other categories. Only the best physicians, those who are among the top 1 percent in their fields, are chosen as America's Top Doctors.
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa team is proud to announce that Dr. Joshua Kreithen, MD, fit these criteria and was named one of America's Top Doctors this year. His practice, Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa is known as one of the top cosmetic centers in the country. Customers who enter this facility know they'll be met with artistry, skill, and years of experience. Dr. Joshua Kreithen leads a team of specialists who use the most state-of-the-art procedures to enhance natural beauty.
Dr. Joshua Kreithen was nominated and selected for his expertise in plastic surgery. He performed a five-year residency at East Tennessee State University before completing his fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. His hospital affiliations include the esteemed Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Dr. Joshua Kreithen has nearly two decades of surgical experience.
Dr. Kreithen and the team at Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa are known for performing flawless plastic surgery operations, including breast lifts, breast reductions, body contouring procedures, abdominoplasty, lower body lifts, and more. Those who have seen his work know he is well worthy of being named one of America's Top Doctors by Castle Connolly Medical.
The President and CEO of Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd., John Connolly commented that Dr. Kreithen is part of the top 1 percent of America's physicians, and that's why he has been chosen as one of America's Top Doctors out of tens of thousands of nominees. He congratulated Dr. Kreithen on his success and ability to stand out in the competitive field of plastic surgery.
Readers can find out more about Dr. Kreithen and Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa on the company website.
