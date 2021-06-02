OM 21-18 Lamendola vs. EG School Committee Summary – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the School Committee violated the OMA at its March 2, 2021 meeting when it voted to continue the engagement of a law firm in executive session without providing advanced notice that such a vote would occur and when the executive session agenda item cited to "RIGL § 42-46-2(a)(2)," as the purpose of the executive session, which is not a proper citation to the OMA. Based on the totality of the circumstances, we found that the March 2, 2021 executive session agenda item fairly informed the public of the nature of the business to be discussed and acted upon. Similarly, we found that in the context of these particular circumstances, the executive session notice fairly noted the nature of the business discussed and the basis for entering executive session, notwithstanding the typographical error in the citation. Accordingly, we found no violations.