Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,713 in the last 365 days.

OM 21-18 Lamendola vs. EG School Committee Summary – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the School Committee violated the OMA at its March 2, 2021 meeting when it voted to continue the engagement of a law firm in executive session without providing advanced notice that such a vote would occur and when the executive session agenda item cited to "RIGL § 42-46-2(a)(2)," as the purpose of the executive session, which is not a proper citation to the OMA. Based on the totality of the circumstances, we found that the March 2, 2021 executive session agenda item fairly informed the public of the nature of the business to be discussed and acted upon. Similarly, we found that in the context of these particular circumstances, the executive session notice fairly noted the nature of the business discussed and the basis for entering executive session, notwithstanding the typographical error in the citation. Accordingly, we found no violations.

You just read:

OM 21-18 Lamendola vs. EG School Committee Summary – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.