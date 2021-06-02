Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Explores the Benefits of Microneedling
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Explains How Microneedling can Help with AgingSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa knows that aging is a process that everyone goes through. While some people experience more effects of aging than others, there are medical solutions that are available. A comprehensive anti-aging regime can be followed to help address the signs of aging. Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa, with locations in Tampa and Sarasota, Florida, offers solutions.
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa explains that there are a number of signs of aging that a client may encounter. This includes everything from brownish age spots, fine lines, the appearance of large pores and even scarring. Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa recommends that microneedling be conducted as a way to treat and improve the conditions on the skin.
Microneedling has also been known as collagen induction therapy (CIT) or simply skin needling. Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa has identified that almost everyone is a candidate because of how many different types of skin conditions this treatment will help improve with extremely minimal downtime. In some instances, dermatologists will recommend that a person waits if they have active infections or lesions on their faces.
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa will typically conduct the microneedling sessions approximately 4-6 weeks apart. They recommend three to six sessions. With each session, your skin will see improvement and even more improvement as time progresses and more collagen and elastin is produced. The results will vary from person to person; however, this treatment is one of our most popular because of the amazing results.
The needles are designed to create micro-injuries to the deep tissue of the facial skin. The body sends elastin and collagen as a way to heal – and when the new collagen and elastin make their way to the surface, the skin feels and looks both tighter and slicker. It can help the skin to look a lot younger. A collagen enhancing serum is used following the procedure to boost the skin’s ability to heal and look its best.
One of the reasons why Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa recommends the use of microneedling for an anti-aging regime is because of the positive effects. It is not as aggressive as other treatments and the skin can respond better. The risks are much lower than such things as laser therapies and chemical peels. Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa does warn that there may be complications such as bleeding, bruising, and even scarring. However, when the procedure is handled by a medical professional, such complications are much less common.
Particularly when a person finds that moisturizers and collagen serums are no longer capable of warding off the signs of aging, Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa recommends microneedling. The benefits are significant. Not only can it help to turn back the clock but it can also improve the feel of the skin and get rid of large pores that can lead to breakouts.
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa recommends that anyone considering microneedling call to schedule a consultation.
